Exclusive One-on-One Spanish-Language Zoom Tutorials With Long-Time Certified Educator and Native Speaker, Laura Zayas: Spanish-4-You

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish educator Laura Zayas, M. Ed. (http://spanish-4-you.com/) recently announced that she had begun offering tailormade, premium Spanish lessons to an exclusive clientele via Zoom. Utilizing a proven full-immersion approach, Laura built the new curriculum to appeal to clients who understand a great Spanish education is about quality rather than quantity. Educated at UCLA, Laura is the founder of the popular education website Spanish-4-You.com and has been an accomplished teacher for decades, offering fast-learning approaches with solid, measurable results in language fluency and competence.

Regarding registration and class structure, Laura said: "One of the most important aspects to beginning Spanish-language education – an aspect that gets overlooked time and time again – is student preplanning and placement. This is crucial to effective learning in so many ways. I am one of the very few practicing language teachers who has created a thorough questionnaire and placement test for my students. It allows me to seat them exactly where they need to be within a multi-level curriculum, so we can maximize their learning experience and fun. After first carefully analyzing their answers and the placement test, I create a plan of action that I share with my students ahead of time. So you'll always start with clear expectations and a solid roadmap of where you need to go."

Speaking to her exclusive curriculum and the class experience, Laura noted: "Every experience is different, because I tailor sessions to each individual student. And since every student has a different learning style they prefer, I adapt the lessons to meet specific needs and student interests. I take an active interest in my students' lives, offering them Spanish lessons that are centered on what they want and what they're doing. Are you learning Spanish for school? For fun? For a job? To broaden your horizons, or to level-up your qualifications? These are all very different reasons to be in a classroom, and it alters the students' educational needs in nuanced but important ways. Students often tell me that my lessons are highly addictive and that they look forward to coming back for more – most of my students stay around for two years or longer. Students learn best when they're having a good time and learning something that is relevant to their daily lives. And those are my primary goals."

For those looking to deepen their Spanish education, or are curious about Laura's unique approach, signups are available for the questionnaire and placement test. Laura will professionally assess the results and share them via a complimentary 30-minute Zoom session.

About Laura Zayas and Spanish-4-You

Originally from Puerto Rico, Laura Zayas is a Spanish language educator and holds a Master's Degree in Education of Foreign Languages from UCLA. Having taught all ages and skill levels throughout her extensive career, Laura is a certified high school Spanish teacher at Los Angeles Unified School District, where she educated satisfied students for over a decade. In 2003, she founded Spanish-4-You and began offering small, exclusive teaching lessons via Skype and now, Zoom. For more information or to book private lessons, visit Laura at http://spanish-4-you.com/online/adults

Media Contact:

Laura Zayas, M. Ed.

1-907-687-3009

[email protected]

SOURCE Spanish-4-You

Related Links

http://spanish-4-you.com

