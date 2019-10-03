Exclusive Opportunity to Meet Inspirational Baby Boomers who were selected to appear as "Pin-ups"on a 2020 Dayton Calendar
Proceeds to Benefit Familes of Victims of Oregon District Shooting
Oct 03, 2019, 07:23 ET
DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
60 is the new 40 in Dayton! Come and meet the age-defying Dayton 60 Strong Ambassadors who were chosen by a celebrity panel of judges because they have accomplished unimaginable feats; overcome chronic health conditions; changed lives for those less fortunate; and contributed to society in a meaningful way.
They aren't bathing suit models -- but they will be featured as "pin ups" on an exclusive 2020 Dayton 60 Strong calendar that also features area landmarks and activities happening throughout the year.
The winners are healthy and fit, and prove that life after 60 can be a positive, vibrant and active time. The exclusive Dayton 60 Strong Calendar will also include health tips for seniors and important information about Medicare enrollment.
What:
Opportunity to interview and photograph all 13 winners!
When:
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Where:
Dayton Art Institute
Background:
Dayton 60 Strong is a celebration of grit and resilience for seniors and is sponsored by PriMED Physicians as part of the launch of Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage, a new program designed to keep seniors active and help them navigate the complexities of Medicare coverage and other healthcare decisions.
SOURCE Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage
