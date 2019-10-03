Exclusive Opportunity to Meet Inspirational Baby Boomers who were selected to appear as "Pin-ups"on a 2020 Dayton Calendar

Who: 60 is the new 40 in Dayton! Come and meet the age-defying Dayton 60 Strong Ambassadors who were chosen by a celebrity panel of judges because they have accomplished unimaginable feats; overcome chronic health conditions; changed lives for those less fortunate; and contributed to society in a meaningful way.









They aren't bathing suit models -- but they will be featured as "pin ups" on an exclusive 2020 Dayton 60 Strong calendar that also features area landmarks and activities happening throughout the year.









The winners are healthy and fit, and prove that life after 60 can be a positive, vibrant and active time. The exclusive Dayton 60 Strong Calendar will also include health tips for seniors and important information about Medicare enrollment.







What: Opportunity to interview and photograph all 13 winners!

Dayton 60 Strong Calendar Winners who are strong in mind, body and spirit, will participate in a group photograph for the cover photo of the 2020 Dayton 60 Strong Calendar.







When: Thursday, October 3, 2019

9:15 a.m.







Where: Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmont Park North, Dayton

Enter the doors to the left of the main doors. Door says "Entrance to Administrative Offices and Education."





