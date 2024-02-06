Exclusive Park Heights Collection Celebrates Child Craft's 70 Years of Safety and Innovation in Nursery Furnishings

MEDINA, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Child Craft™, a brand of the multinational children's products company Foundations Worldwide, Inc. and a leading American nursery furniture maker for families since 1954, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new limited-edition Park Heights Collection in celebration of the company's 70th anniversary.
Featuring sophisticated design elements like two-tone Brazilian hardwood and rounded oval detailing, Park Heights is the latest addition to Child Craft's high-end Legacy Collection. With an emphasis on premium materials and upscale designs, Legacy's three core pillars are timeless style, enduring quality, and trusted safety. All Park Heights pieces are crafted in the United States, in Ohio's Amish Country.
Child Craft has long been at the forefront of safety and innovation in nursery furnishings, and Park Heights marries that proud tradition with a bold, modern feel that elevates any nursery or sleeping space. Available in two upscale finishes – Caviar Black and Matte White - Park Heights is comprised of five artisan heirloom quality pieces constructed from premium hardwoods, including:
4-in-1 convertible crib
6-drawer double dresser
Changing topper for dresser
4-drawer chest
Nightstand
Whether for a nursery or a bedroom (the 4-in-1 crib can be converted to a full-size bed with purchase of a bed frame), the collection's ultra-modern color palette, luxurious finishes, thoughtful design details, and high-quality construction will infuse any room with distinctive style.
Bold, Modern, and Sustainable Design Elements
Three years in the making, Park Heights is the brainchild of Child Craft's Lead Product Designer, Brandy Witt.
"My creative vision for the Park Heights collection was to incorporate unique designs and bold, modern features into a nursery collection without becoming overwhelming," says Brandy. "For example by using rich, upscale painted finishes for the body of the pieces, we were able to emphasize the arching design features present in the natural hardwood legs and pulls. We also incorporated rounded detailing in the pulls, legs, and oval crib slats in line with current contemporary furniture trends."
"It was such a unique experience working with builders in Amish country," adds Brandy. "While there is less of a focus on speed and their manufacturing capabilities aren't as robust as more modern manufacturers around the globe, there's a real focus on quality." In keeping with the heirloom approach of the Legacy Collection, Park Heights is constructed with classic carpentry techniques geared toward strength and durability.
This new collection also emphasizes sustainability, with more efficient material usage and minimized waste. Because Park Heights is also fully constructed and shipped within the United States, Child Craft was able to greatly reduce the typical carbon footprint for a high-end furniture collection.
Availability and Distribution
The limited-edition Park Heights Collection is available at www.childcraftbaby.com/park-heights-collection, with the option to choose between seven pre-configured furniture sets. Select configurations of the collection are also available for purchase online at Wayfair and Amazon.
About Child Craft
Since 1954, Child Craft has provided safety, comfort, and style to growing families. The company's leadership in safety and innovation is unmatched in nursery furniture sets, including cribs, beds, dressers, chests, nightstands, toy boxes, desks and more. All Child Craft products are rigorously tested to meet or exceed all standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the American Society for Testing and Material (ASTM), and Child Craft is a proud member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).
Child Craft is the consumer brand of Foundations Worldwide, Inc. in Medina, Ohio, a leading provider of children's furnishings to professional childcare centers, the #1 global supplier of cribs and children's hospitality products to hotels, and a top manufacturer of changing stations for public washrooms. Foundations' mission is to be the world leader in children's furnishings where ease of use, reliability, and convenience are paramount.
About the Legacy Collection
Legacy represents an exciting chapter in the Child Craft story, with premium materials and upscale furniture designs that are lovingly crafted and fully assembled. Three core pillars are at the heart of Legacy: timeless styles, enduring quality, and trusted safety. Legacy currently features three distinct designs:
Park Heights: Artisan heirloom furniture crafted in the USA with a bold, modern feel
Westgate: Elegant crown molding and delicate arch details, available in two stunning shades
Jordyn: Sophisticated, traditional style with a wide range of coordinating pieces to fit every family
Child Craft is proud to share these heritage pieces that families are sure to love for generations to come.
