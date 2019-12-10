Exclusive Partnership between CISS and GoMore: Building a New Sports Ecosystem

In the market, most sports devices only provide simple health and training analyses, making it difficult for users to understand how they can improve future training sessions as well as their health condition during training sessions. Thus, there exists an important incentive to have technology that can better understand our individual fitness while exercising. Dr. Guo, CEO of GoMore, said, "GoMore has developed an exclusive stamina model to analyze users' capabilities and accurately optimize each training session. Based on the stamina model, AI motion data can also provide personalized training guidance and programs so that users can achieve their goals."

Both parties stated that this partnership consists of two directions: research and development. In research, GoMore's professional sports algorithm and sports related knowledge will be professionally verified, tested and developed by CISS. In development, GoMore's sports physiological indicators and AI coaching functions will work with CISS to promote sports science and innovative sports products. During the cooperation, the two parties will carry out comprehensive exchanges to achieve mutual development with their respective experiences in sports science, technology, achievements, and practice.

After the signing ceremony, the two sides stated that they will both deepen sports science research, with more comprehensive sports-related product standards, national sports promotion programs, and physical fitness monitoring standards. In order to empower related industries with a new sports science ecosystem, they will jointly promote the utilization of sports physiological indicators, AI coaching and transform their research results into industrialized and popular applications.



About GoMore:

GoMore AI sports solution focuses on sports physiological indicators and AI coaching solutions. With precise algorithms that create real-time and personalized physical models, it provides users with real-time professional monitoring of sports physiological indicators and AI coaching guidelines. In view of the importance of complex physiological signals for exercise, GoMore AI sports solution can help users exercise more efficiently while also minimizing risk of injuries. In terms of accuracy, GoMore AI sports solution not only passed three years of experimental verification by the international training center at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), but also was published twice on accurate physical model verification on the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). Running towards a smarter, healthier and better future, GoMore's mission is to provide people with real, accurate and meaningful scientific sports solutions that are truly in line with the purpose of sports training.

SOURCE GoMore

Related Links

https://www.gomore.me

