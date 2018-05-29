Exclusive Partnership Established over Yiwugo.com Overseas Service Station in Canada

As one of the most influential portals to represent China's specialized physical markets, Yiwugo.com has insisted on the O2O (online-to-offline) strategy and made a name for itself as a trustworthy e-business platform that links overseas buyers with local suppliers whose authenticity and reliability are endorsed by the unique operation model of Yiwugo.com.

Having engaged in international business with China for over two decades, Bridge One World Ltd. is dedicated to forging an efficient link between Canadian purchasers and Yiwu suppliers through this partnership. One-stop services such as commodity selection, acceptance checks, international warehousing, logistics, customs clearance, and door delivery in Canada are well on the way.

As explained by an official at en.yiwugo.com, the export orders received by Yiwu Market have a tradition of being dominated by mixed purchases and LCLs, but the majority of Yiwu suppliers are not eligible to provide direct international logistics and warehousing to overseas buyers. In this context, en.yiwugo.com decided to join hands with a third party to provide one-stop foreign-trade services for overseas buyers, including safe payment, commodity checks and acceptance, customs declaration and clearance, international logistics, and overseas warehousing and distribution.

In recent years, cross-border e-commerce has become a major powerhouse for steady growth of China's foreign trade and a key engine for innovation-driven development. In addition to an optimized supportive system for cross-border services, China has also seen an upgraded ecosystem for cross-border e-commerce. Mr. Wang Jianjun, CEO of Yiwugo.com, identified global strategy as a marketing priority of Yiwugo.com in 2018. By relying on, serving and integrating with the physical market, en.yiwugo.com is oriented towards trustworthy services for overseas buyers who engage in cross-border e-business. More functions will be launched to enable more overseas purchasers to access Yiwu Market and trade with local suppliers through Yiwugo.com. In addition, in-depth cooperation will be expected in overseas marketing between Yiwugo.com and overseas service station operators.

Contact of Yiwugo.com Overseas Service Station in Canada

Contact: Fares Daou

Mobile: +86-159-2426-1880

Phone: +86-159-2426-1880

E-mail: bridgeoneworldyg@gmail.com

Address: 2159 Calixa Lavallee, Laval, Quebec, Canada

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exclusive-partnership-established-over-yiwugocom-overseas-service-station-in-canada-300655604.html

SOURCE Yiwugo

