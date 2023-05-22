EXCLUSIVE PRIVÉ REVAUX SUNGLASS COLLECTION LAUNCHES AT WALMART

News provided by

Privé Revaux

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

MIAMI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privé Revaux, the affordable eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group - one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets - announces the launch of a curated selection of on-trend polarized sunglasses designed exclusively for Walmart.  The Spring collection is available now at all Walmart Vision Centers nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

"We're thrilled to launch our sunglasses at Walmart to build on our commitment of making eyewear accessible to all", says George Schmidt, Privé Revaux President. "Walmart brings incredible value and convenience to millions across the country through their Vision Centers and online," added Schmidt. 

Exclusive sunglasses styles to Walmart include Harmony—a subtle cateye, Neptune—an oversized square frame and To Collins—a classic square frame.  Each pair offers polarized lenses featuring 100% UVA/UVB protection with the option to add a prescription.

"Walmart has been ultra-focused on bringing in high-quality and on-trend eyewear at everyday low prices to help our customers live better and feel their best," says David Reitnauer, Vice President of Optical at Walmart. "We're so pleased to be collaborating with Privé Revaux who are delivering on the mission of making eyewear accessible to all by combining on-trend styles with high-quality and affordable prices customers can count on."

About Privé Revaux Eyewear
Privé Revaux was founded by Hollywood heavy hitters along with stylists to the stars, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn with the mission to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality frames at a great value. Built on a shared passion for style and quality with the belief that designer eyewear shouldn't be a luxury reserved for a select few, the brand is continually on the forefront of design, innovation, and craftsmanship.  Privé Revaux has expanded its product offering in a short time from traditional sunglasses into high-quality, fun, and fashion-forward prescription eyewear, readers, anti-blue light glasses, and accessories.  In February 2020, Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets, acquired the majority stake equity in the brand. Learn more at priverevaux.com.

SOURCE Privé Revaux

