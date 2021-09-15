Exclusive Products, Discounts, Benefits and More: Comoto Family of Brands Introduces New Riders Plus Membership

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geared toward powersports enthusiasts, the Comoto Family of Brands is pleased to announce the launch of its Riders Plus Membership (RPM). The new membership program will span the company's portfolio of brands, which includes RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles and REVER, providing premium benefits and experiences for the motorcycle, e-bike and scooter enthusiast.

The Riders Plus Membership (RPM) is designed to elevate the powersports enthusiast's shopping and customer experience by providing access to various perks and benefits, such as:

Free two-day shipping for purchases across the Comoto Family of Brands

Generous cash-back opportunities

10% off discounts and early access to releases from exclusive brands such as BILT, REAX, Sedici, Speed Metal, Street & Steel, Stockton Tools

Comoto has the largest network of powersports brick-and-mortar retail properties across the U.S., and members can use RPM benefits online, or at any of the more than 160 stores nationwide. To date, more than 20,000 members have joined the RPM program.

"This membership program is based on the vision of creating a feature-rich set of benefits for our community of enthusiasts. We're inviting riders to officially join the Comoto family and experience the benefits of the membership program that will enable their passion for gear, content and experience," said Steve Bontempo, Chief eCommerce & Digital Officer. "This is just the beginning, and we're excited to roll out additional community benefits over the next year."

To better support motorcycle aficionados and their lifestyles, Riders Plus Members will receive access to an exclusive customer concierge phone line, available seven days a week (with the option to schedule dedicated appointments) to provide expert insight across the spectrum of purchase considerations. Additional experiential benefits span several categories, including member exclusive event experiences, private access to Twisted Road motorcycle rentals, and a free REVER Pro membership—a $39.99 value.

"We are thrilled to be included in this unique program, making it easier for members across the country to get on two wheels with the support they need—whether that be prepping for a road trip, or testing a new bike before purchase," shared Austin Rothbard, CEO of Twisted Road. "It's been rewarding to continue growing ridership in the U.S. with Comoto, two wheels at a time."

Riders Plus Membership is currently available to any powersports enthusiast for an annual fee of $59.99. Members who join now will receive an exclusive welcome package, along with the first-ever magazine issue of RevZilla's media brand, Common Tread. To join the community, visit www.revzilla.com/rpm.

About Comoto Holdings

Comoto Holdings is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and now REVER, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

