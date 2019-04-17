Exclusive Quicken Loans Program Unlocks Vrbo Rental Income, Which Can Now Be Used to Qualify for a Mortgage

DETROIT, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Quicken Loans, America's largest mortgage lender, has strategically partnered with Vrbo®, a world leader in vacation rentals, to allow rental income earned through Vrbo to be used to qualify for a mortgage refinance. This program uses confirmed and documented rental income so homeowners can more accurately illustrate their full income stream. Mortgages for primary residences, vacation homes and investment properties are all eligible through this innovative new program.

For the first time, Quicken Loans clients can use income generated from offering their properties for rent as vacation homes on Vrbo to qualify for a conventional mortgage to refinance their mortgage. Traditionally, rental income can only be used to qualify for a mortgage when it is earned from a home that is deemed an investment property, not short-term rentals. Through this program, homeowners can use Vrbo income to qualify for a refinance if the rental income is from a primary residence or a second home. Quicken Loans is the only lender that allows clients to use Vrbo income to qualify for a mortgage.

"Vrbo helps homeowners use one of their biggest assets as a source of income. Now Quicken Loans can accurately review that income and consider it when calculating the debt-to-income ratio – a major data point considers when qualifying for a mortgage," said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. "As our economy continues to evolve, it's important that our lending calculations continue to evolve along with them."

Homeowners' Vrbo income that is used to qualify for a mortgage is accurate, real-time recorded data. They can get their earnings statements from Vrbo to share with their Quicken Loans mortgage banker.

"Homeowners who list their vacation homes on our marketplace have a unique financial opportunity to earn extra income. Over 50 percent of Vrbo owners use their rental income to cover at least 75 percent of their mortgage payment,"* said Bill Furlong, vice president of HomeAway, Americas. "For the first time ever, homeowners can use their Vrbo rental income to be considered for a mortgage refinance, unlocking more value and financial returns on their property investments."

This new relationship is only the latest in a string of mortgage innovations. In mid-2018, Quicken Loans rolled out Rate Shield , which protects homebuyers from rising interest rates. Buyers can lock their interest rate for 90 days without the need for a purchase agreement, so they can shop for a home without the worry of keeping up with fluctuating rates. As an added bonus, if interest rates go down, their rate drops too.

"For Quicken Loans, innovation takes many forms. From reinventing the mortgage process with Rocket Mortgage to finding new ways for credit-worthy, responsible homeowners to qualify for a mortgage, our priority is always thinking about how we can make Americans' financial lives easier," said Jay Farner.

* Vrbo Vacation Rental Marketplace Report, June 2018, 754 owners surveyed

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's largest home mortgage lender. The company closed nearly half a trillion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2018. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies employ more than 17,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix. Quicken Loans also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past eight consecutive years, 2010–2017, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past five consecutive years, 2014–2018.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 16 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news, visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties in 190 countries around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of HomeAway and the Expedia Group family of brands and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit Vrbo.com.

