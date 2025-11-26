Exclusive Tail Fold Patent Granted to Switchblade Flying Car Manufacturer

New Patent Allows Flying Surfaces to Retract Into Body of Vehicle



PRINEVILLE, Ore., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Bousfield, CEO, Samson Sky, has been granted his eighth design patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and international patent offices for the Switchblade Flying Car. This newest patent was issued on November 19, 2025 and covers the unique tail fold and retraction design of the flying and driving vehicle.

Samson Sky CEO, Sam Bousfield, with scale model of Switchblade Flying Car Switchblade Flying Car (rendering)-The Switchblade is a highway-capable, hybrid electric vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. The Switchblade parks in the owner's garage, uses existing airport infrastructure for take-off and landing, and fully encloses the wings, tail and propellers while driving. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room for travel bags and flies up to 500 miles/805 km on a single tank of premium auto gas.

Designed for convenience, the tail fold mechanism works seamlessly and at the touch of a button within the cockpit of the vehicle. The patented design allows the tail and propellers to retract into the body of the vehicle, fully protecting all flying surfaces while in drive mode. Company officials consider that providing these safety measures on the ground will help in making the vehicle easier to insure. Further, the design also allows Switchblade owners to park their vehicle in any standard garage, saving the cost of additional storage or hangar fees.

"We are the only flying car that can comply with this very important insurance requirement of protecting the flying surfaces while driving," stated Bousfield. "We are also the only flying car with high-performance in both driving and flying modes."

Bousfield, designer of the Switchblade, stated there are more patents still in progress in the U.S. and internationally. According to the company website, Samson Sky has Reservation Holders in over 50 countries, including all 50 U.S. states. Selling internationally, Samson will provide the Switchblade with either left- or right-hand drive controls.

You can view the vehicle transforming from driving to flying mode in this animated video rendering.

The Switchblade Flying Car, which had its successful official First Flight in Nov. 2023 is a hybrid-electric vehicle with sports car performance, accelerating from 0–60 mph/97 km/h in 5 seconds with a top speed of 125 mph/201 km/h. With seating for two plus luggage, it is a high-performance aircraft, with an estimated 160 mph/257 km/h cruise speed. Using premium auto gas, it flies up to 500 miles/805 km at 13,000 ft on a single tank. For safety and insurance, all flying surfaces are enclosed within the vehicle while in driving mode. The Switchblade fits a standard garage and is driven to a nearby airport using highways or local roads. There, at the push of a button from within the cockpit, it transforms from driving to flying mode in three minutes. Samson Sky, makers of the Switchblade , has nearly 2,700 reservations from over 50 countries, including every US state, representing over $500MM USD in future revenue. Samson Sky plans future certified commercial Switchblades for an economical Express Courier Service, funded by Accredited Investors around the world. Estimated pricing is $200,000 USD.

