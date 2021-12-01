Exclusive Tents and Wall Street Luxury Announce Exclusive Frontiers Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Luxury announced today, a strategic partnership with Exclusive Tents for the launch of Exclusive Frontiers, www.exclusivefrontiers.com, a new luxury division that focused on delivering turnkey solutions in the luxury experiential marketplace where eco-tourism and sustainable accommodation can be developed in a cost-effective timely manner.

Mark Adrian, CEO of Wall Street Luxury said, "As experiential, sustainable travel, and luxury accommodation becomes more important, we are pleased to partner with Exclusive Tents, the premier provider of 4 season luxury tented solutions that leave only a green footprint, to provide the very best in luxury Glamping solutions. Paul and his team offer unprecedented knowledge, passion and experience in luxury glamping solutions."

"Wall Street Luxury Group has established itself as a leading provider of luxury solutions to a vast customer base," said Paul Zway, Founder and CEO of Exclusive Tents. "As we explored the different possibilities of a relationship, it became clear that our similar philosophies on ecotourism and the travel space warranted a much closer partnership. What we are offering – luxury glamping solutions, designed and manufactured to perfection, that are aesthetic and leave a low carbon footprint – really resonates with what travelers want right now, including the clients of the Wall Street Luxury Group."

As the demand for luxury experiences that bring consumers closer nature is one of the fastest growing sectors in the leisure travel space, Exclusive Frontiers is ideally positioned to offer low impact/high yield solutions for onsite or satellite additions to luxury resorts; eco lodges; luxury spas; rebuilds; pop up resorts; tented residences; romantic island retreats; tree houses, boutique lodges, health resorts, and so much more!

If you dream it, Exclusive Frontiers can create it!

About Exclusive Tents

Founded in 2005, Exclusive Tents is the leader and pioneer in designing and setting up the most luxury, Eco-sensitive, glamping, resort and accommodation tents in the world. Our goal isn't to become the biggest luxury tent manufacturer in the world, but the best luxury tent manufacturer in the world.

About Wall Street Luxury

Wall Street Luxury delivers luxury sales and marketing solutions for luxury real estate, superyacht, private aviation, destination experiences, and luxury hotel resort development sectors and recently acquired the Hotel Property Team in London.

