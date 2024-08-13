Exclusive Two-Day Auction: Seatrium LeTourneau Plant Closure Sparks Massive Industrial Machinery Sale Online

VICKSBURG, Miss., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite their success as a company, Keppel Letourneau USA, INC. has made the decision to permanently close the doors of its Seatrium LeTourneau plant in Vicksburg, Mississippi. As a result, the globally renowned Harris Auctions, based out of Houston, TX, will be conducting a two-day live webcast auction where all of the equipment can be purchased and shipped internationally.

This hotly anticipated industrial machinery auction is set to begin August 14 at 10 a.m. CT with a full shipyard closeout. Available items for bidding on Day #1 include machine tools, cutting systems, tons of welding equipment, a Manitowoc 888 crawler , bridge & jib cranes, trucks, a manlift and more.

Day #2 of the timed auction will see Harris Auctions accepting bids on surplus Timken bearings, air tools, winches, electrical supplies and systems, 20+ containers and portable offices, job boxes and other items.

"Our online liquidation of Seatrium LeTourneau USA is one that all plant managers should save on their calendars," states Auctioneer Jean Harris, Jr. (TX License # 18210). "Being in business for over 40 years, we've garnered a loyal following of industry professionals who know our auctions are the best chance to snatch up incredible equipment at unbeatable prices."

For those in the industry, this is a golden opportunity that should not be missed. To view up-close demonstrations of major pieces of machinery being auctioned, be sure to view the Harris Auctions Youtube page .

Check out a complete list of inventory being auctioned at the two-day event from August 14-15, and register at BidSpotter or ProxiBid to prepare for bidding. Pre-auction offers are being considered for major assets, and everyone is welcome to call Harris Auctions directly at 713-462-5800 for more details.

About Harris Auctions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Harris Machine Tools, Inc. quickly turned into an international leader in the used metalworking marketplace. More recently discovering a way to better serve its customers, the family business underwent a transformation that branched out from the roots of their historical dealership. Becoming surplus asset management experts, Harris Auctions was formed. Their manufacturing equipment auctions, either online or on-site, are held multiple times each month and reach a vast audience of industry bidders from virtually everywhere across the globe.

Harris Auctions | 24 Greenway Plaza, Ste 624 | Houston, TX 77046 | 713-462-5800

