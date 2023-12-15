[Exclusive] UltData Unveils New Feature: Recover Deleted Instagram Data

Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

15 Dec, 2023, 15:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How to recover deleted Instagram messages? It is a question that Instagram users have asked for a long time. As a solution to this problem, Tenorshare UltData has rolled out a new update to retrieve deleted Instagram messages, accounts, posts, photos, and stories.

"Instagram's lack of native recovery options has left many users stumbling in the dark with no option to see or recover deleted data. Luckily, Tenorshare UltData now offers a way out with its new update that allows you to see and recover Instagram data hassle-free," says a Tenorshare spokesperson. But how to see deleted messages on Instagram with UltData? Keep reading till the end!

Powerful Features to Meet User Demands
Tenorshare UltData is a powerful tool capable of recovering deleted Instagram messages, photos, videos, audio, and other precious data on your device. It's not just limited to Instagram; you can also retrieve data from WhatsApp, Viber, WeChat, LINE, and more.

Remarkably, UltData allows you to recover Instagram messages directly, even from years ago. It also lets you preview lost data on your phone, enabling selective recovery of deleted Instagram messages, especially after blocking someone.

How to Use UltData to Recover Deleted Instagram Messages
To learn how to recover deleted messages on Instagram with UltData, follow the steps below:

  1. Download UltData on your PC, launch it, and choose "Recover Data from iOS Devices."
  2. Connect your device to your computer and hit "Start Scan" on the tool to check for deleted Instagram data.
  3. From the scan results, preview and tick the Instagram photos, messages, etc, you wish to recover and click "Recover."

Pricing
Tenorshare UltData offers three types of subscriptions.$45.95 for 1 month, $49.95 for 1 Year, and $59.95 for Lifetime (for 1PC and 5 Mobile Devices).

Additional Features of Tenorshare UltData
Tenorshare UltData offers a multitude of functions such as:

  • Recover data directly from iCloud and iTunes backup and iOS devices.
  • Selectively retrieve only the data you require.
  • It provides three modes to recover all lost or deleted data without losing any.
  • Recover data from 35+ data types, including photos, messages, and third-party apps.
  • Repair 150+ iOS systems and network glitches.
  • Allow a thorough preview of deleted photos, messages, videos, and more before recovery.
  • Quickly back up and restore data on WhatsApp, LINE, Kik, WeChat, and Kik (Mac Only).
  • Support the latest iOS 17, iPhone 15 series

About Tenorshare
Tenorshare UltData's latest update stands out, allowing users to effortlessly see and retrieve deleted Instagram data directly from their devices. Tenorshare is a seasoned brand with a decade of expertise crafting smartphone and PC recovery and repair tools.

The company consistently updates its offerings to cater to the evolving needs of digital users. Learn how to recover deleted Instagram messages with UltData and experience a professional touch in reclaiming content.

https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshare_tech_tips

