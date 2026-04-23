Exclusive Underwriting Managers Shatter Trucking Industry Delays with Empowered Underwriting and Same-Day Service

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Underwriting Managers (EUM), a prominent Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in commercial transportation, has announced a series of enhancements to its Physical Damage (APD) and Motor Truck Cargo (MTC) program. The initiative aims to address chronic delays in the trucking insurance sector by shifting away from rigid wholesale models in favor of human-led, empowered underwriting. This program is designed to support independent fleets and new ventures across all 50 states through a streamlined, high-efficiency binding process.

Exclusive Underwriting Managers Exclusive Underwriting Managers

As the transportation industry faces increasing operational pressures, the demand for rapid insurance placement has intensified. Exclusive Underwriting Managers addresses this by functioning as a specialized MGA with direct "pen" authority. This distinction allows the firm's underwriters to make immediate binding decisions, providing agents with same-day quoting and policy issuance upon a bind request. Unlike standard wholesale channels that may take days to return endorsements, the EUM model processes these changes in hours, ensuring that fleets remain compliant and on the road without administrative interruptions.

The program offers comprehensive coverage backed by A-rated carriers from both domestic and Lloyd's of London markets. By leveraging these diverse paper options, EUM provides stability and significant capacity for a broad range of vehicle classes and commodities. The program's underwriting guidelines are notably expansive, covering specialized haulers including Amazon delivery partners, intermodal transport, mobile home movers, auto haulers, and gravel transporters.

"The industry has long struggled with a lack of direct access to decision-makers," stated an EUM Transportation Underwriting Manager. "By empowering human underwriters to collaborate directly with agents to find solutions, we are removing the barriers that typically stall the binding process. This is an environment where underwriters are authorized to make the final call to secure coverage quickly."

A core component of the updated program is its focus on new ventures, which often face prohibitive pricing or outright rejection in the standard market. EUM has structured its APD and MTC offerings to remain competitively priced for start-up operations while maintaining the scale necessary to service large, established fleets. To accommodate varying operational needs, the firm provides flexibility through both scheduled and reporting forms, allowing fleet managers to choose the structure to their cash flow and reporting capabilities.

Exclusive Underwriting Managers has structured the program to offer competitive commissions for its agent partners. This commitment to the brokerage community, combined with the efficiency of the MGA model, has resulted in a significant increase in recent program wins across diverse trucking segments.

Exclusive Underwriting Managers (EUM) is a dedicated Managing General Agent and Underwriter focused on providing specialized insurance solutions for the commercial trucking and transportation industry. Headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, and serving all 50 states, EUM provides agents with direct access to A-rated domestic and international markets. The firm specializes in Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Motor Truck Cargo (MTC), prioritizing speed, human-led underwriting, and flexible policy structures for modern fleets and independent owner-operators. Find out more and get in touch at www.exclusiveunderwritingmanagers.com .

Contact Information

Name: Nicholas Pince

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (651)-408-5015

SOURCE Exclusive Underwriting Managers