Exclusively Cuba Delivers the Real Cuba Experience in the "Safest Country for Travel"

"I fell in love with Cuba's vibrant spirit and warm culture when I first visited in 1990 and created a company allowing legal cultural exchanges between Americans and Cubans," says Eric Norber, a Cuba travel specialist for over 28 years. He has just rebranded his company as Exclusively Cuba, offering all-inclusive, luxury travel experiences as well as fully customized VIP itineraries.

Cuba has long been a popular travel destination for international tourism, and American tourists can now legally access the island nation as cultural travel, private and commercial flights and cruises have become permissible following recent changes to the over 50-year-old U.S. travel embargo.

Norber's companies have organized hundreds of private tours to Cuba focused on culture, arts, religion, theater, sports, culinary arts and even yoga. Norber prides himself on arranging visits to off-the-beaten-path places most would never see. "We create experiences—not just travel," says Norber who has a well-developed inner circle of Cuban academics, artists, musicians, historians, business owners, legal and medical professionals who add depth to visitors' fully licensed trips.

"Cuba, while warm and friendly, can still be complicated," says Norber, "Cuba has an all-cash economy and very little internet, making it challenging for travelers to book on their own. Exclusively Cuba confirms all reservations, provides visas and ensures that clients have a truly extraordinary experience in Cuba."

Experts in U.S. regulations, Norber and his U.S. and Cuba based staff customize travel to include preferred areas of interest, boutique lodging and expert guides. Exclusively Cuba facilitates everything, providing legal compliance documents as well as comprehensive pre-trip briefings ensuring easy, enjoyable and worry-free travel.

"While Americans are tremendously interested in visiting Cuba, they are rightfully concerned about doing it correctly to avoid logistic challenges or compliance issues," says Norber, "We want our clients at Exclusively Cuba to experience authentic Cuba now, unspoiled and non-commercialized. Cuba is really an experience and not just a destination."

