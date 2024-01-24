EX.CO AND LOCAL MEDIA CONSORTIUM ENTER MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO POWER VIDEO TECHNOLOGY FOR LOCAL PUBLISHERS

Bonneville International and WRAL among LMC members now working with the award-winning technology provider

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO, the world's leading publisher video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies, today announced it has been selected as a preferred video technology partner for the Local Media Consortium (LMC), an organization focused on providing strategic partnerships for more than 5,000 local media outlets across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico to deliver economic value. The multi-year agreement was signed after an 18-month vetting process by the LMC.

The partnership is an effort to support local publishers–both broadcasters and digital newspapers—many of whom struggle with the vast resources needed to maintain an advanced video content and monetization strategy to substantially grow their business. EX.CO is currently the leading video technology platform chosen by many local, national, and global news publishers and media groups thanks to its AI-driven yield engine, machine-learning-based contextual recommendations, and a premium marketplace that give publishers access to high-quality video for 100% of their digital pages.

"The LMC is committed to providing local media companies with the opportunity to access innovative and forward-thinking platforms," said Local Media Consortium CEO Fran Wills. "With video now playing such an integral part in growing both audience engagement and revenue streams, partnering with EX.CO's advanced technology was a top priority for us."

EX.CO's extensive expertise in monetizing news content as well as navigating the migration process from legacy video vendors who are not monetization-first to its comprehensive platform, reduces the complexity for teams with limited resources. Bonneville International and WRAL (part of Capitol Broadcasting Company) are among LMC's members now working with EX.CO.

"With operations in six western U.S. markets, we require a custom approach for each of our different websites," said James Bottorff, vice president of digital at Bonneville International Corporation. "Our partnership with EX.CO via the LMC, has given us all the tools we need to improve audience engagement and earn more revenue across our entire network."

With the new partnership in place, LMC's 100+ members, a list which also includes major media outlets like Cox Media Group and Nexstar, will be able to easily tap into EX.CO's award-winning video platform with a simple integration process, without having to vet the platform or do any legal work themselves, thereby saving them both time and money.

"Supporting local media is a major focus for us at EX.CO. LMC members provide trusted, relevant, and timely information that impact the daily lives of over 200 million Americans. This partnership will enable local publishers to enhance their current video offering or break into video for the first time while continuing to focus on what they do best—critical reporting and building stronger connected communities," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO of EX.CO. "Local newsrooms across the country face ongoing challenges in having their content seen and monetized, so we are excited to empower them with a feature-rich online video platform that leverages the latest machine-learning yield engine for years to come."

For more information about EX.CO and how the platform is helping publishers grow, please visit www.ex.co .

About EX.CO:

We're EX.CO, the world's leading publisher video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video strategy for maximum yield. Our AI-based solutions for video management, video monetization, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including The Arena Group, CBSi, Hearst Newspapers, Nasdaq, and VICE. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co .

About the Local Media Consortium:

The Local Media Consortium delivers more than $50M in annual economic value through digital partnerships and strategic initiatives on behalf of more than 100 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 5,000 newspapers, radio, TV and online-only news outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Meta, Monster, and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 200 million unique monthly visitors, and its member companies serve more than nine billion pageviews to consumers. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/ .

