EX.CO Expands into Latin America with New Head of LATAM Hire; Accelerates Growth for Spanish-Speaking Businesses via its Digital Interaction Platform

Mr. Valdés' entire career has been focused on helping LATAM publishers, brands & agencies discover the right tools and services to optimize their respective digital properties. He has over fourteen years of experience leading LATAM operations for multinational, digital-first companies including global companies such as MarketWired, now GlobeNewswire, and Disqus. Prior to joining EX.CO, he was the Mexico, Colombia and Argentina Country Manager at Taboola, and recently served as the Regional Business Director at Adsmovil.

As Head of LATAM at EX.CO, he will bring unparalleled guidance and support to the company's range of premium Spanish-language publishers, brands & agencies, introducing current and new partners to EX.CO's range of engaging digital solutions that prioritize user experience while earning businesses increased leads, conversions, engagement, first party data and significant revenue growth.

Valdés enthused, "I'm thrilled to join the EX.CO team and provide LATAM-based and other Spanish-language businesses with the most cutting-edge digital technology that allows them to connect with their audiences. EX.CO's technology is not only easy to use and implement with a simple embed code- without any coding or design skills needed- but is also beautiful, fully customizable and has the fastest page loading times in the market. For publishers, this means better editorial experiences for readers and a significant boost to revenue, leads, subscription conversions, first party data and more- all via an intuitive platform."

Current partners such as The HuffPost Spain, VICE Media, and Clarin (Olé) use EX.CO's range of engaging solutions-- instream video, product matching journeys, polls and other interaction-driving experiences-- to boost a range of business results. The HuffPost Spain , a long-time partner, specifically has achieved many of its engagement and revenue goals by using EX.CO's RSS video solution, which highlights the publisher's top stories in video, as well as other interaction-driving experiences like polls. As a result the publisher has earned longer dwell times on-site, boosted CTRs and increased revenue.

"EX.CO has always been an ally for The HuffPost," said Daniel Ventura, Director of The HuffPost Spain. "Their technology has been vital in increasing our readers' engagement with our content. Adding their digital experiences across our site has allowed us to offer our best content in a more enjoyable way for our readers and without the need to add complicated processes to our workflow. The fact that their video solution is a monetizable element and therefore a potential stable source of income makes it even better."

