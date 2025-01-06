EX.CO Expands Video Ad Server Capabilities to Upgrade Programmatic Auctions for CTV and DOOH

Solution leverages the same machine-learning-based technology that has powered EX.CO's success in online video for global media companies

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO , the machine-learning video platform trusted by the world's leading media groups, today announced the expansion of its ad server to support new channels beyond online video. This multichannel programmatic solution now empowers connected TV (CTV) and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) media owners to drive higher revenue through smarter, automated ad auctions.

The expansion follows 12 months of extensive research and development, during which EX.CO refined its technology to address the unique challenges of CTV and DOOH environments and introduce a transformative programmatic approach that raises the bar for the industry. Fragmented technologies, broken programmatic pipes, and outdated auction dynamics that plague these channels have caused significant inefficiencies and missed revenue opportunities for media owners. EX.CO's Ad Server tackles these pain points, offering a more intelligent, unified solution that maximizes revenue potential.

"We discovered that the programmatic bid stream, originally designed for the web, presents significant complexities when applied in other environments," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. "To solve this, our ad server leverages cutting-edge machine-learning algorithms that dynamically optimize auctions in real-time, reflecting a new generation of unified auction technology. This ensures media owners achieve the best outcomes without relying on outdated, rule-based or manual decision-making, delivering a smarter and more efficient approach tailored for CTV and DOOH."

The EX.CO Ad Server is powered by the company's proprietary, machine learning-driven yield engine—originally developed for its award-winning online video platform (OVP). This advanced technology processes vast amounts of data to identify and select the highest-performing demand sources while adapting pricing dynamically to maximize results. Already proven successful with top-tier publishers, the ad server is currently being tested with select CTV and DOOH clients, ensuring it meets the unique demands of these evolving channels.

The EX.CO Ad Server simplifies ad sales with automation, increases fill rates, and maximizes revenue by analyzing dozens of data dimensions for each auction and modifying CPMs in real-time. Additionally, it ensures that all programmatic pipes function at their full potential, optimizing revenue opportunities in CTV and DOOH auctions. This adaptability makes it a game-changer for media owners looking to scale in CTV and/or DOOH.

For more information about EX.CO's Ad Server or to join the waitlist, visit ex.co/contact .

About EX.CO

We're EX.CO, the leading multichannel video technology platform empowering media owners to monetize content across all screens—online video, CTV, and DOOH. Our AI-driven solutions include a comprehensive online video platform with video management, monetization, content automation, and personalized video recommendations. For CTV and DOOH, we provide an advanced ad server powered by the most sophisticated machine learning technology in-market.

Trusted by global publishers like Advance Local, The Arena Group, Hearst Newspapers, Nasdaq, and News Corp, EX.CO has been shaping the future of video since 2012. Headquartered in New York City with a global team, we are proudly backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. Learn more at ex.co .

Media Contact:

Tammy Blythe Goodman

EX.CO

[email protected]

SOURCE EX.CO