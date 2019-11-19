EX.CO (Formerly Playbuzz) Launches SaaS Content Marketing Platform For Businesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Playbuzz, the world's leading platform for engaging content, today announced the launch of a subscription-based content marketing platform, available to businesses worldwide, as well as a new company name - EX.CO. To date, more than 20,000 publishers and brands have been using the company's technology, which will now include enhanced, premium features such as creation templates, enriched behavioral insights and conversion capabilities. The platform is available for trial on the company's website: www.ex.co.

Starting today, every business, from small to enterprise, can tap into EX.CO's self-serve content marketing technology and turn their content into engaging experiences that audiences love and that drive measurable business results. The platform offers a cloud-based technology to author content experiences that encourage user interaction and increase conversion, as well as provide unique engagement-based insights for targeting and segmentation that can impact every touchpoint a business has with their customers.

"EX.CO is here to enable the creation of content that drives business results," says EX.CO Co-Founder and CEO Tom Pachys. "Companies today spend huge portions of their budget on digital user acquisition, there are tools that help them with the operational side of their content - but who's there to make the content itself more effective? That is what our technology does - provides businesses with the tools to create content at scale that keeps their audiences engaged and drives them down the customer funnel. This, along with the unique data we provide, is transforming their marketing strategy."

New features introduced in the platform, under different pricing tiers, include creation templates, lead generation and performance tools that seamlessly integrate into the content, performance driven content flow, SEO enablement, brand customizations, integration with data management platforms, integrations with CRM and marketing automation platforms, and self-serve pixel management.

The company's technology powers over 250M engagements around the world every month, as well as over 40M monthly poll votes. Nielsen has found that content created with the EX.CO technology delivers 91% average brand lift which places it in the top 10% of all Nielsen Digital Brand Effect campaigns, globally, as well as a 7x higher increase in purchase intent than the industry average. In addition, EX.CO powered content has an average of:

76% engagement rate

2+ min content dwell time

78% scroll depth

74% completion rate (quizzes)

4.9% CTR

"Through our partnership with EX.CO, we were able to use their technology to engage the She Can STEM campaign audience (girls ages 11-15) with interactive content that communicated the message in a meaningful, inspiring and empowering way. The activation resulted in above average engagement and provided us with valuable data for user segmentation and conversion," says Ellyn Fisher, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Ad Council.

"Sky News always looks for bold ways of telling stories, and EX.CO offers us the ability to do that with interactive and engaging formats that help elevate our award winning journalism," says Ronan Hughes, Output Editor, Sky News.

The platform launches under the new brand, EX.CO - The Experience Company - since the company was founded with the belief that content should always make an impact on its consumers, and for that to happen it must be an experience that encourages user interaction and involvement. Interactive content involves motor movements and choices made by the user, which - according to neuroscience - activate a bigger range of brain areas and leads to stronger memory of the information.

About EX.CO:

EX.CO (formerly known as Playbuzz) is the leading technology used by brands and publishers to turn their content into an experience that delivers results as well as valuable insights. Founded in 2012 by Tom Pachys and Shaul Olmert, the company today has over 130 employees across its offices in New York, London, Tel Aviv and Lviv, and has raised $66M to date in strategic funding by investors including The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North and firstime.

http://www.ex.co/

