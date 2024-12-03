EX.CO Partners with Scope3 To Reduce Carbon Emissions in Video Advertising

Collaboration reinforces EX.CO's commitment to carbon transparency, empowering publishers and advertisers to build a more sustainable ad industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO , the machine-learning video platform driving successful video strategies for the world's leading media groups, today announced the launch of Green Media Products (GMPs), powered by Scope3—the market leader in decarbonizing media and advertising. This strategic partnership enables EX.CO to measure carbon emissions generated across its platform and offer curated packages that allow advertisers to reduce carbon emissions and media waste without impacting ad performance or spend. The partnership reinforces EX.CO's commitment to supporting a more transparent and sustainable advertising industry.

Through this partnership, brands, agencies, and demand-side platforms (DSPs) working with EX.CO now have access to Scope3 emissions measurement of EX.CO's premium inventory. These insights help inform advertisers' media strategies and enhance decision-making for more sustainable media buys. The data will also allow publishers working with EX.CO to offer their inventory to advertisers through fully transparent direct deals, giving buyers confidence to select green inventory.

"At EX.CO, we recognize the critical importance of sustainability, especially for the global media groups we serve," said Oren Regev, chief product officer at EX.CO. "Rather than taking a superficial approach, we partnered with Scope3 to address sustainability in a way that truly aligns with the unique demands of the advertising industry. Our technology is designed to promote efficiency by reducing ad server calls, which inherently lowers energy consumption and minimizes carbon emissions typically associated with serving ads. When environmental responsibility and business goals converge, that's when real, lasting impact is made."

EX.CO's proprietary ad server is purpose-built for supply path optimization and sustainability, thanks to its machine-learning-based yield engine that enables intelligent selection of demand sources, effectively limiting ad requests and reducing environmental impact while still enhancing ROI for publishers. Additionally, EX.CO's approach as a technology partner with code-on-page implementation, differentiates it from many other players in the industry who rely on unified auctions with a higher carbon footprint and less efficiency.

EX.CO's Green Media Products provide lower-carbon deals that exclude climate risk. According to initial Scope3 modeling, video campaigns running across EX.CO's inventory are showing less than 1% climate risk, and on average, produce 14% fewer carbon emissions than the industry benchmark. The data highlights that EX.CO's technology and inventory enable the company to achieve a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to industry standards.

"Advertisers today are seeking ways to align their media investments with sustainability commitments, and large publishers are prioritizing sustainability-minded vendors. Through our partnership, EX.CO is giving both sides of the industry the tools to achieve that," said Harvin Gupta, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Scope3. "By leveraging our solutions to create lower-carbon media options, EX.CO is providing a practical path forward, allowing advertisers to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing campaign performance, and helping publishers gain exposure to incremental campaign opportunities dedicated to green media."

We're EX.CO, the world's leading publisher video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video strategy for maximum yield. Our AI-based solutions for video management, video monetization, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including Advance Local, The Arena Group, Hearst Newspapers, Nasdaq, and News Corp. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co .

