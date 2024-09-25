EX.CO Recognized as Industry Leader with Dual Wins in Digiday's Technology and Media Awards

Awards for 'Best Sell-Side Programmatic Platform' and 'Best Video Platform' Showcase EX.CO's Excellence in Video Strategy and Ad Tech Innovation

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO , the publisher video platform powering successful video strategies for the world's leading media groups, today announced it has been named "Best Sell-Side Programmatic Platform" in the prestigious 2024 Digiday Technology Awards. This recognition comes just five months after EX.CO was named "Best Video Platform" in the 2024 Digiday Media Awards, underscoring a remarkable streak of achievements. Notably, EX.CO continues to dominate Digiday's video award categories, having also won "Best Digital Video Monetization Program" at the 2023 Digiday Video & TV Awards.

Both 2024 Digiday Award wins were driven by a successful case study with EX.CO's partner, 1XL, a digital media cooperative comprised of 43 local and regional news publishers with over 700 sites across the UK and Ireland, including Newsquest. With such a diverse portfolio, 1XL needed a programmatic video platform that could consistently maximize revenue while catering to the unique needs of each publisher in its network. By partnering with EX.CO, which provides everything a publisher needs to execute a successful sell-side video strategy—from contextual recommendations to custom players—1XL delivered cutting-edge video solutions that enabled maximum yield. As a result, 1XL doubled its revenue across the network.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized twice by Digiday within such a short timeframe," said Shachar Orren, co-founder and CRO/CMO at EX.CO. "These awards reflect the unique value our technology brings to publishers like 1XL, helping them navigate the complexities of programmatic video and achieve standout results. This recognition is not just about our team's hard work; it's about the success of our partners who trust us to power their video strategies."

Applicants for Digiday Awards are evaluated through a rigorous judging process by a diverse panel of senior to executive-level jurors, each with over 10 years of experience in the digital media industry. The Digiday Technology Awards honor the technologies that are transforming media and marketing, while the Digiday Media Awards, formerly known as the Digiday Publishing Awards, celebrate companies driving innovation in digital media. Past winners include industry leaders such as Adobe, Dotdash Meredith, PopSugar, SpotX, The New York Times, and Twitch.

For more information about EX.CO's award-winning online video platform, please visit www.ex.co .

About EX.CO

We're EX.CO, the world's leading publisher video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video strategy for maximum yield. Our AI-based solutions for video management, video monetization, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including The Arena Group, Advance Local, Hearst Newspapers, Nasdaq, and News Corp. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co .

