EXCO Resources, Inc. Announces Appointment of Eugene I. Davis to Board of Directors

DALLAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCO Resources, Inc. ("EXCO" or the "Company") today announced that Eugene I. Davis has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 8, 2019. Mr. Davis replaces David Dunn, who resigned effective July 8, 2019.

Mr. Davis has nearly 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and brings to the EXCO Board a unique combination of leadership, consulting, and turnaround expertise. He is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PIRINATE Consulting Group, LLC, a private firm that provides strategic planning and special situations advisory to public and private companies across a range of industries. Prior to forming PIRINATE in 1997, Mr. Davis served as President, Vice Chairman and Director of Emerson Radio Corporation and as CEO and Vice Chairman of Sport Supply Group, Inc. He began his career with Exxon Corporation and Amoco International. Mr. Davis currently serves as a Director of Seadrill Limited; Titan Energy, LLC; and Verso Corporation, and previously served on the boards of Atlas Iron Limited; Goodrich Petroleum Corp.; Hercules Offshore; and U.S. Concrete, Inc., among others.

About EXCO Resources, Inc.

EXCO Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with principal operations in Texas, North Louisiana and the Appalachia region. EXCO's headquarters are located at 12377 Merit Drive, Suite 1700, Dallas, TX 75251.

