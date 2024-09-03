Exdion Insurance Announces AI-Powered CSRdigit for Smarter Broker Errors & Omissions Protection

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exdion Insurance announced CSRdigit, its insurance brokerage platform that automates policy life cycle operations with the industry's first E&O risk management protections.

Exdion CSRdigit enables Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) and Account Management Executives to complete policy administration and associated decision-making. E&O risk is a critical issue for brokers and insurance carriers. In the current expensive insurance environment, CSRdigit empowers Account Managers with the time to explore creative solutions that meet client needs.

CSRs can easily access automated Exdion policy lifecycle products, improving operating productivity and speeding up policy processing dramatically. The policy lifecycle products improve policy accuracy by 95% or more.

A unique feature of CSRdigit is that it identifies and corrects errors to reduce E&O risk, enhances decision-making, and manages exclusions and endorsements with a comprehensive 300-point checklist. Utilizing AI, ML, and NLP to automate policy checks, the proprietary and cutting-edge Exdion IP-owned Grid identifies variances and produces actionable E&O checklists, automating downstream activities and endorsement requests, all through a simple MS Excel-like interface.

The CSRdigit platform creates a dashboard that allows for seamless, unlimited back-and-forth communication with AMS systems. One of the standout features is its ability to uniquely automate the endorsement request process, streamlining what has traditionally been a manual and time-consuming task.

CSRdigit integrates with data from any carrier for any line of business. Using its proprietary extraction technology, it can work with any insurance document, including existing policies, endorsements, quotes, binders, proposals, schedules, and ACORD applications/submissions.

"With even greater pressure on brokers because of higher premiums and lower limits, the new digital platform equips front-line CSRs with AI-automation tools, such as policy checking and quote comparisons, that significantly reduce policy review time and enhance accuracy. The best E&O prevention strategy revolves around communication between brokers and clients. With Exdion technology, brokers now have more time to devote to improving customer service," said L.S. Ram, Founder & CEO of Exdion Insurance.

About Exdion Insurance

Exdion Insurance is a digital and AI strategic partner as well as a full-service consulting firm, providing end-to-end solutions suited to the specific needs of insurance agencies and brokers.

Contact:

https://www.exdioninsurance.com

5600 Tennyson Parkway, Suite 265

Plano, TX 75024

SOURCE Exdion Insurance