Exdion's CSRdigit Powers Transformation for Mid-Market Insurance Brokers: Welcomes Two New Clients

New platform delivers smarter policy management and E&O administration, driving deeper customer engagement and business growth

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market where large players are expanding, and smaller firms are becoming increasingly specialized, it is crucial for mid-tier insurance brokers to strategically navigate their path. They need "a little bit more scale" to continue investing in their people and technology. The optimal strategy is to invest broker dollars in platforms that enhance the overall client experience, eliminate human errors, offer smarter workflows, and provide instant data access—saving time while remaining affordable.

Exdion Insurance, an award-winning provider of digital and AI-driven solutions for the insurance market, has introduced its proprietary CSRdigit platform to help insurance agencies transform their policy administration and complete E&O management. Powered by advanced AI, ML, and NLP, along with a rigorous 300-point checklist, Exdion's CSRdigit platform offers a host of measurable benefits, including seamless document submission via agency management systems, a 30% reduction in operational costs, streamlined workflows, standardized operations, and comprehensive E&O risk mitigation.

CSRdigit is revolutionizing insurance brokerage operations by delivering unparalleled speed, precision, and efficiency. With its AI-driven capabilities, it automates complex tasks, minimizes errors, and eliminates backlogs—enabling brokers to focus on delivering exceptional service and driving business growth. Within the first year of implementation, clients report noticeable improvements in customer engagement, thanks to increased operational efficiency and streamlined processes.

Exdion proudly announces two client wins for its CSRdigit platform:

Northlake Insurance Group Ltd., a privately held property and casualty insurance agency based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana .

. VTC Insurance Group, the largest independent surety bond and insurance agency in Michigan , which holds a full license to provide customized coverage to businesses, individuals, and families across the country.

"Our two newest clients were facing growing backlogs and operational delays that hindered their ability to remain competitive. They needed a solution to streamline processes, enhance speed without compromising accuracy, and keep their operations efficient. CSRdigit delivered exactly that. They chose Exdion for our cutting-edge technology and proven track record in driving operational efficiency at scale," said Jason Wall, SVP, Sales & Marketing.

About Exdion Insurance

A leading digital and AI strategic partner, offering end-to-end solutions tailored to the needs of insurance agencies and brokers. Exdion delivers advanced technology solutions for some of the world's top insurance firms.

Contact:

Jason Wall

[email protected]

703-626-4576 (M)

www.exdioninsurance.com

SOURCE Exdion Insurance