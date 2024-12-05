Execo Appoints Niranjan Umarane as Chief Product Officer to Drive Innovation in GenAI-embedded Managed Services

Umarane, technology veteran and former product and GTM leader at Icertis, will focus on scaling Execo's managed services offerings in key markets.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Execo, a next-generation contract managed services provider, announced today the addition of Niranjan Umarane as Chief Product Officer (CPO), signaling its continued focus on delivering best-in-class, GenAI-embedded managed services for contract management. With over 25 years of experience in product innovation, coupled with deep expertise in contract lifecycle management, Niranjan will spearhead the continued development of Execo's GenAI-embedded managed services offerings for the contract lifecycle management market.

As the former Executive Vice President of Platform Experience at Icertis, Niranjan played an instrumental role in building the company's category-leading contract management business. His deep understanding of the CLM market and contract lifecycle processes and his ability to align solutions with customer needs make him a vital addition to Execo's leadership team.

In his role as CPO, Niranjan will focus on identifying market opportunities and refining modern contract managed services that combine GenAI technology and human talent. He will help bring these solutions to market in tandem with Execo's revenue teams and partner ecosystem, ensuring they deliver measurable, high-impact outcomes for customers.

"Niranjan's addition to our leadership team marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine contract management through GenAI-embedded services," said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo. "His unparalleled expertise in contract lifecycle management, his firsthand experience scaling technology companies, and his vision for the future are well aligned with what we are building. This marks a pivotal step not just for us, but for the entire market, as we redefine how GCs, procurement teams, and really anyone managing contracts can harness the power of GenAI – while retaining the advantages of deep human expertise and enterprise-grade risk management."

"I am excited about Execo's vision and thrilled to join the team to contribute to its continued success," said Niranjan Umarane. "Contracts are business assets that need to be continuously managed and effectively leveraged in enterprise processes. Business requires continuous on-demand intelligence on contracts. GenAI enables reimagining contracting, and when combined with human talent, it allows for creation of technology-embedded, outcome-based managed services that customers can consume to realize true value."

