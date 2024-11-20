Execo Launches Kenya's First GenAI-Powered Legal Services Center, Hires 100 Lawyers

Supported by the Netherlands' Challenge Fund for Youth Employment, Execo's new Nairobi center – its fourth office in Kenya – will create skilled jobs by training local lawyers in advanced GenAI tools to deliver GenAI-embedded managed legal services. This center marks the company's second global GenAI legal services hub, complementing its facility in Pune, India.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Execo, a next-generation provider of GenAI-embedded legal services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office in Nairobi, Kenya. This state-of-the-art facility is Kenya's first GenAI-focused legal services delivery center, marking a major step forward in AI-driven skilled employment. Made possible by a grant from the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment, a Utrecht-based organization dedicated to creating meaningful job opportunities across Africa, Execo's newest Nairobi office highlights Kenya's expanding role in the future of AI-first careers.

A view of Execo's new facility in Nairobi, which seats 175 Execo legal engineers and team members.

The new facility will create hundreds of cutting-edge jobs for Kenyan legal professionals while also providing career development and upskilling opportunities in underserved communities. By equipping professionals to leverage GenAI to work faster while maintaining quality, Execo is not only redefining the future of legal services but also positioning Kenya as a key player in the new GenAI economy. With a scalable workforce in Kenya, alongside a deep technical bench in India and the Philippines, Execo brings together specialized legal expertise and practical AI skill sets, enabling customers to access GenAI's benefits without large up-front investments, lengthy vendor selections, or added risk.

This development builds on the proven success of Africa AI, which Execo acquired last year. Africa AI has already created thousands of jobs for Kenyans, and this new facility expands that mission by focusing on continued employment growth. The Nairobi office will empower local professionals to work with cutting-edge tools in legal services, supporting global customers across multiple industries.

"Professionals in emerging markets with deep domain expertise who use GenAI stand shoulder to shoulder with the best anywhere in the world. It is the great leveler, and we are committed to a future where legal services are driven by technology but delivered by talented lawyers," said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo. "This new office demonstrates our belief in GenAI's power to transform service delivery in traditional offshore markets, and it reaffirms our commitment to high-value job creation across the countries we have teams in."

The Challenge Fund for Youth Employment played a pivotal role in making this expansion possible. "Through our partnership with Shortlist Professionals, we're proud to support initiatives like Execo's, which align with our mission to create sustainable and future-focused jobs for young people," said Beatrice Gichohi, Country Lead for Kenya at the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment. "By integrating advanced AI technologies, Execo is placing young Kenyan professionals at the forefront of the AI revolution, equipping them for success in a rapidly evolving job market."

Founded in 2023, Execo is a next-generation legal services provider that is changing the way companies engage with their providers by thoughtfully incorporating GenAI where it matters and people where it counts. Execo actively acquires successful legal service providers and transforms traditional FTE-based business models into GenAI-powered managed legal services that deliver tangible outcomes for rapidly changing legal departments. Led by entrepreneur Patrick Linton and a strong management team backed by years of experience executing business solutions, Execo's 500 professionals located across six countries serve over 100 clients across a diverse set of industries. For more information, visit www.execo.com .

