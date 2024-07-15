Execo Unveils Its Vision for the Future of AI-Embedded Alternative Legal Services

Tech-enabled service provider Execo announces its vision to transform the $20 billion legal support services industry by combining best-in-class GenAI with top-tier human expertise.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Execo, a next-generation legal services provider, announced today its vision for how legal services will evolve in the age of GenAI. The company has been quietly acquiring firms over the last 12 months located in strategic talent locations in Asia, Africa and the United States, with the aim to proactively transform traditional staff augmentation-based service models into GenAI-powered managed services that deliver tangible outcomes for rapidly changing legal departments.

Since its founding in 2023, Execo has brought together six companies and their capabilities into its portfolio that now employs 400 professionals across the US, India, Kenya, Singapore, the Philippines, and the UK. Key acquisitions include:

Cacti Legal, a leading Alternative Legal Services Provider (ALSP) headquartered in Pune, India .

. Bandalier, a specialist training and staffing provider of US-based remote professionals, headquartered in Binghamton, New York .

. Africa AI, a lead generation and top-of-funnel go-to-market services provider headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya .

. Aspire Marketing Group, a demand generation and inbound marketing agency, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania .

Now, armed with best-in-class service delivery capabilities, strong go-to-market distribution and expertise, global delivery centers with scalable talent, and an experienced leadership team, Execo will continue to double down on its strategy to help support General Counsels as they navigate the increasingly crowded GenAI space, by focusing on concepts such as "return on AI" and outcome-driven solutions.

"Our mission has been to unite successful founders in strategic technology first labor markets and quickly integrate GenAI into their services. We've created GenAI-embedded managed services to remove the uncertainty around AI for legal departments, allowing them to focus on outcomes. We handle the technology, ensuring you get the best results without the hassle. Our goal is to empower legal departments by helping them take control and prove the value of GenAI without taking on the risks associated with onboarding new, unproven technologies," said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo.

Entrepreneur Richard Dobrow, Execo board member and CEO of cybersecurity firm Silversky commented, "Execo's strategic use of AI is not just transforming how legal services are bought, but it is setting a new standard of how they are delivered and the expectations around outcomes vs. just headcount. We're witnessing a shift where AI-specific security, quality controls, compliance and risk management are no longer nice-to-haves but a given when it comes to working with alternative legal services providers."

With its proven track record and ongoing commitment to innovation, Execo is poised to continue driving extraordinary outcomes for its clients worldwide.

About Execo

Founded in 2023, Execo is a next-generation legal services provider that is changing the way companies engage with their providers by thoughtfully incorporating GenAI where it matters and people where it counts. Execo actively acquires successful legal service providers and transforms traditional FTE-based business models into GenAI-powered managed legal services that deliver tangible outcomes for rapidly changing legal departments. Led by entrepreneur Patrick Linton and a strong management team backed by years of experience executing business solutions, Execo's 400 professionals located across six countries serve over 100 clients across a diverse set of industries. For more information, visit www.execo.com.

