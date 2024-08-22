Execo Welcomes Bill Deckelman to Advisory Board, Enhancing Legal Services Innovation

Bill Deckelman, veteran General Counsel with over 40 years of experience, joins Execo's Advisory Board to help shape the direction of Execo's GenAI-embedded legal services offerings.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Execo is pleased to announce that veteran General Counsel Bill Deckelman has joined its Advisory Board, where he will be working together with Execo to shape the future of legal services. Deckelman's extensive experience in driving digital transformations within in-house legal departments uniquely positions him to guide Execo in revolutionizing the legal services industry in a time when legal teams are exploring how to safely incorporate GenAI into key capabilities, like contracting. His expertise will also be crucial in forging and nurturing strategic partnerships, driving growth, and ensuring superior customer outcomes.

With over four decades in the legal field, Deckelman has spearheaded transformative strategies in legal operations, notably in the technology sector. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of the Howard Baker Forum and as Senior Public Policy Advisor/Of Counsel at the Baker Donelson firm in Washington, D.C. He was named "Most Innovative General Counsel" by Financial Times in 2017 and an "Attorney of the Year Finalist" by The American Lawyer in 2018. Prior to Baker Donelson, he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at DXC Technology. Before that, he held the same role at CSC and was a partner at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, PC. Deckelman holds an LLM in International Business and Economic Law from Georgetown University Law Center and an Executive LLM from the London School of Economics.

"Bill Deckelman's appointment to our Advisory Board demonstrates our commitment to taking a customer-first approach as we think about integrating GenAI into legal services," said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo. "Bill has a track record of thinking ahead when it comes to legal technology, and his pragmatic vision for the future of legal services closely aligns with how we think about thoughtfully incorporating the right technologies to drive clear returns on AI investments."

"Joining Execo's Advisory Board offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the evolution of legal services through advanced technology," said Deckelman. "Based on my experiences leading in-house legal departments through significant digital transformations, I believe strongly in Execo's mission. A technology-only approach simply does not work for many legal teams. Their approach to integrating GenAI into legal workflows, controlling for quality, and measuring success represents the future of our industry, promising enhanced efficiency and improved outcomes that can significantly benefit General Counsels and legal departments globally."

Founded in 2023, Execo is a next-generation legal services provider that is changing the way companies engage with their providers by thoughtfully incorporating GenAI where it matters and people where it counts. Execo actively acquires successful legal service providers and transforms traditional FTE-based business models into GenAI-powered managed legal services that deliver tangible outcomes for rapidly changing legal departments. Led by entrepreneur Patrick Linton and a strong management team backed by years of experience executing business solutions, Execo's 400 professionals located across six countries serve over 100 clients across a diverse set of industries. For more information, visit www.execo.com .

