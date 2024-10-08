Execo Welcomes Thomas Barothy to Advisory Board, Expanding Company's Legal Operations and Technology Innovation Expertise

Thomas Barothy, 'Business of Law' innovator and former UBS Group Legal COO, joins Execo's Advisory Board to drive go-to-market strategy and enhance the integration of GenAI into legal operations.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Execo, a next-generation alternative legal services provider, is pleased to announce that Dr. Thomas Barothy has joined its Advisory Board. A distinguished innovator in the 'Business of Law' and a former Chief Operating Officer of UBS Group Legal, Dr. Barothy brings over 25 years of transformative leadership in legal technology, financial operations, and strategic advisory roles. His appointment will provide Execo with deep expertise in go-to-market strategies in the legal sector and the advancement of GenAI-embedded legal services.

Dr. Barothy's distinguished career includes over 25 years of leadership in legal operations, financial management, and risk control, with a focus on transforming corporate legal departments. As the former Chief Operating Officer of UBS Group Legal, he played a pivotal role in developing a globally recognized legal operations function. Since retiring in 2022, he has continued to shape the legal technology space through board positions at companies such as PERSUIT, Catylex, and Interim Legal, and through his role as CEO of PartnerLex AG, where he focuses on angel investments in legal technology. His expertise spans strategic planning, operational optimization, and leveraging data analytics to streamline legal costs for corporate legal departments. Dr. Barothy's unique blend of industry insight and forward-thinking strategy will guide Execo in delivering innovative solutions to legal teams worldwide.

"Thomas's addition to our Advisory Board marks another key step forward in our mission to deliver transformational, GenAI-powered solutions that meet the evolving needs of legal departments globally," said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo. "His vast experience in legal operations and his forward-thinking approach to go-to-market strategies will play a key role in helping us optimize our offerings and ensure superior outcomes for our clients."

"I strongly believe in Execo's vision of leveraging advanced GenAI to transform legal services while maintaining a focus on practical, measurable outcomes," said Dr. Barothy. "Throughout my career, I've been dedicated to transforming legal departments by optimizing costs, improving client focus and operational efficiency, and integrating data-driven solutions. Joining Execo's Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the future of legal operations through innovative technology. Execo's approach of combining GenAI with a client-first mindset perfectly aligns with the next evolution of legal services. I look forward to helping guide Execo's continued growth and success in reshaping how corporate legal departments operate."

Founded in 2023, Execo is a next-generation legal services provider that is changing the way companies engage with their providers by thoughtfully incorporating GenAI where it matters and people where it counts. Execo actively acquires successful legal service providers and transforms traditional FTE-based business models into GenAI-powered managed legal services that deliver tangible outcomes for rapidly changing legal departments. Led by entrepreneur Patrick Linton and a strong management team backed by years of experience executing business solutions, Execo's 400 professionals located across six countries serve over 100 clients across a diverse set of industries. For more information, visit www.execo.com .

