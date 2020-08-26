ExecOnline Partners With Duke Corporate Education to Launch Online Program in Workplace Wellness

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExecOnline, an enterprise platform partnered with top business schools to deliver applied online leadership development, has announced a new partnership with Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE).

Part of Duke University, Duke CE is a blend of a business and university — but distinct from both. From the business world, Duke CE brings an outcomes-driven focus on client service and on helping leaders apply real-world insight to their most pressing challenges. From its university heritage, Duke CE brings academic rigor, research and thought leadership. The Financial Times ranked Duke Corporate Education #1 in North America in its 2020 custom executive education rankings.

ExecOnline is committed to developing future-ready leaders: inclusive, empathetic leaders who drive business transformation. The first online program with Duke CE is set to launch in October 2020 and will focus on Workplace Wellness, a critical challenge for business leaders today and in the future. According to an ExecOnline survey of 2,014 leaders, 62% reported "supporting their team's overall well-being" as a major challenge in the current environment. In this 3-week online program, leaders will adopt Duke CE's proprietary "Neurocoaching®" framework to enhance their personal and team's performance in times of intense uncertainty. Participants will emerge from the program with a personalized mind-body wellness mindset and routines they can apply to help them thrive and positively impact their organization's performance.

"During a time of unprecedented global transformation, we have an opportunity to leverage cutting-edge neuroscience research to accelerate the development of future-ready leaders," said Julia Alexander, Chief Product Officer of ExecOnline. "Businesses that invest in a culture of wellness build better leaders – strengthening resilience, enhancing team productivity, and reinforcing their capacity to win in today's complex business environment. We are thrilled to partner with Duke University and Duke CE, two prominent institutions, to launch our first Workplace Wellness program. I look forward to working with their world-class faculty and our global clients in this critical area."

Michael Chavez, CEO of Duke CE, added, "We are excited to partner with ExecOnline, one of the best in the business, to make cutting-edge content such as Strengthening Workplace Wellness accessible to more organizations and more leaders around the world than would otherwise be possible. Together, we have a real opportunity to extend our reach and impact in helping leaders and the organizations they lead to get leaders ready for what's next."

The offering will be delivered on ExecOnline's online learning platform. Participants who complete the program will earn a certificate of completion from Duke Corporate Education.

ExecOnline has delivered transformational learning experiences to more than 25,000 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporate leaders since 2012, partnering with elite business schools such as Berkeley-Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, Duke CE, IMD, MIT-Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale to provide top-tier level leadership courses. Our proprietary online platform combines the engagement of on-campus study with the convenience and affordability of online education through dynamic content tailored to the unique strategic, innovation and operation concerns of corporate executives.

