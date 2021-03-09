Execs from Uber & Google Join Ivee's Advisory Board

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivee ® the technology company that creates personalized passenger experiences starting in ride-hailing vehicles, announced two new additions to its advisory board.

Marni Schapiro, Chief Revenue Officer at the business funding marketplace IFundWomen and former senior sales executive at Google, Snap, and Quibi, joins Ivee's advisory board. Marni brings two decades of experience in creating and promoting innovative advertising to new mediums.

Chris Saad, former Product Manager at Uber and serial entrepreneur, also joins Ivee's advisory board. At Uber, Chris oversaw the developer platform and managed critical products like the Ride Request, Trips Experiences, and Driver APIs.

"Having Marni and Chris on our advisory board takes Ivee up another level," said Alex Giannikoulis, Founder & CEO of Ivee. "Marni is one of the few sales execs that understands how to build and sell new forms of advertising with the consumer in mind, not just the brand. She brings boundless creativity and a spirit of collaboration that will continue to differentiate Ivee."

"Chris has a rare understanding of the passenger journey and the ways technology can enhance the passenger experience," said Giannikoulis. "Chris' guidance on our product strategy has already created innovative and scalable ways to personalize the passenger experience."

Marni Schapiro added, "Working with the Ivee team is inspiring. They are clearly building the future of technology in ridesharing and how it will make a positive impact on people's lives. The opportunity for brands to play a role in the creation of this intimate new consumer connection is exciting and holds a ton of innovation and growth potential."

"With drivers increasingly turning into passengers of either shared rides or autonomous vehicles, the free time spent traveling from A to B will inevitably become a powerful platform on top of which brand new experiences and products can be built. Ivee understands this opportunity like no one else," said Chris Saad.

Ivee's existing advisory board members - Peter Sellis, Elliot Garbus, Mike Mayhew, and James Cowen - served as senior management at Snap, Intel, Trading Technologies, and Gett.

About Ivee, LLC

Ivee® creates "Better Rides for People and the Planet."

With its in-vehicle technology, Ivee® personalizes the passenger experiences on ride-hailing networks like Uber and Lyft. Ivee's technology has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, MediaPost, and the National Retail Foundation's Innovation Lab. You can find Ivee® at @rideivee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. http://www.goivee.com

