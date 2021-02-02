Texas-based Execupay acquires Massachusetts-based Fox Payroll, expanding to the Northeast. Tweet this

"It is an honor to be able to continue the Fox Payroll tradition and we are excited about bringing new services and the latest technology to Fox Payroll," states Execupay CEO, Gerald Stowers.

The majority of the Fox Payroll staff, including Jim Fox, will join the Execupay team and remain in Massachusetts. "We look forward to bringing Jim's more than two decades of experience to our team," says Siva Shanmugam, VP of Finance for Execupay.

Fox Payroll clients will see very little change in their payroll processing, as Fox Payroll utilizes Execupay Software making the transition seamless. Fox Payroll clients will see no disruption in service and gain access to an expanded suite of payroll and HR, cloud-based products and services. Execupay will retain the Fox Payroll brand but update the logo and corporate colors.

"Following a year of unprecedented change, we look forward to continue helping Fox Payroll clients navigate the Paycheck Protection Program and all the available payroll-based tax credits designed to help small businesses recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Execupay CEO Gerald Stowers.

About Execupay

Founded in 1974, Execupay provides human capital management services, solutions, and technology covering payroll, time and labor management, benefits, talent acquisition, talent management, and HR management to SMB's throughout the United States. The company is also a leading provider of software for the payroll service industry and white-labeled payroll services to accountants, payment companies, HR software providers, and banks powering brands like Sam's Club Payroll, BBVA Payroll, GoCo, and GetBeyond.





