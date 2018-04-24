Execupay Introduces Branded & Integrated Payroll for hCentive

SAN ANTONIO, TX and RESTON, VA, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Execupay (execupay.com), a long-trusted SaaS provider of payroll & HR technology and services for small to medium businesses, today announced a new partnership with hCentive. Execupay was selected by hCentive (www.hcentive.com) to provide white-labeled payroll services and technology empowering them to offer full-service payroll in all 50 states under the brand Uzio (www.uzio.com). This partnership and integration has given hCentive the ability to offer their customers an integrated payroll solution through close collaboration between the two companies. Execupay is the leading provider of white-labeled payroll services, powering major brands like Sam's Club, BBVA Compass, BambooHR, YODLEE, CSI, and more.

Execupay's integration for hCentive benefits both HR departments and the employees. For the HR professional, hCentive's Uzio Payroll offers a full-service online payroll experience, which includes dedicated, highly trained, payroll support, automated tax services and seamlessly synced payroll data for one system of record.

"Uzio is excited to partner with Execupay, as it would help us serve our customers better," said Ashish Jaiswal, Head of Product at Uzio. "Our HR and Benefits platform and Execupay's payroll management technology will enable Uzio to deliver a unified customer experience for our broker partners, employers and employees."

Execupay's Channel Partnership program enables industries such as financial institutions, brokers, accountants, retailers and franchisors to offer white-labeled Payroll & HR Services to their businesses customers changing the way their customers think about Payroll. With "Powered by Execupay", companies have the option to offer branded payroll and HR services without the investments in product or staffing, while strengthening their customers relationship with their brand. With customized sales material, websites and more, Execupay handles all aspects of the offering from sales to implementation to service for their partners, all backed by a White Glove Service promise. "Powered by Execupay" is the easiest way for any business to offer payroll and HR service to their small business customers.

"Customer success is the topmost priority for Uzio, including our partnership with Execupay," said Sushant Jha, Business Head, Uzio. "Our collaboration will empower our mutual customers to manage employee benefits and payroll in more effective ways."

Execupay has been a trusted leader in providing payroll and HR Solutions for both small and medium sized businesses since 1974, covering payroll, time and labor management, talent acquisition, talent management, and more for thousands of businesses and millions of employees. Execupay couples innovative products with white glove customer service to empower customers, allowing them to focus on growing their business. Learn more about Execupay at execupay.com, get great payroll and HR advice at execupay.com/blog and follow us on Twitter at @execupay.

At Uzio (www.uzio.com) we provide the best technology platform for broker, employers and employees. Uzio transforms brokers into a digital broker and helps them differentiate from the "pen & paper" based brokers. Our technology will enable brokers to provide a fast and efficient deployment of the benefits in a true digital landscape that simplifies the clients' experience. Impress your peers and clients with state of the art technology! Uzio's empowering partnership helps brokers, grow revenue and acquire new clients.

For SMB's looking to provide comprehensive benefits in a cost-effective way, UZIO provides a marketplace of products and partners, which simplifies the benefits management by combining the power of technology and the experience of the local Brokers.

