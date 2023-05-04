Execution of the annual general meeting's resolution on the removal of share class in Medivir AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting in Medivir AB (publ), held earlier today on 4 May 2023, resolved to adopt new articles of association, whereby the share class A is removed and shares of series B are reclassified to ordinary shares.

All of the company's existing shares as of today consist of shares of series B and there are no shares of series A outstanding. In connection to the removal of the share class A, the company's shares will receive the new ISIN code SE0020181014 and the new ticker "MVIR". The new ordinary share will take over the existing trading venue for the share of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm. The change takes place automatically and shareholders do not need to take any action.

The board of directors have decided that the record date for the change shall be Wednesday 17 May 2023, which means that the last day of trading in the existing shares of series B is Monday 15 May 2023. First day of trading in ordinary shares with new ISIN code and ticker is Tuesday 16 May 2023.

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Medivir AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.45 CEST on 4 May 2023.

