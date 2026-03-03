Executive Ally Launches with First Learning Program, SheAscends™, Offering a Grounded Approach to Leadership Development for Women

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Ally, a new leadership learning company designed to support women's full professional lives, announced the launch of its first learning program, SheAscends™, with the release of its inaugural course, Growth Mindset for Emerging Women Leaders.

Executive Ally was built around a simple observation: many women find themselves navigating real leadership moments—and sometimes earlier than expected—without practical space to reflect, rehearse, and prepare. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all advice or motivational messaging, Executive Ally designs learning experiences that are grounded, reflective, and directly applicable to real workplace situations.

In developing its programs, Executive Ally engaged directly with working women through focus groups and survey-based research. Early findings—particularly around performance feedback, confidence formation, and growth patterns in early leadership—were synthesized to shape the structure and content of SheAscends™. The result is a curriculum informed not only by theory, but by lived workplace experience.

SheAscends™, the company's first learning program, is designed for women early in their careers or early in a career pivot—particularly those stepping into greater responsibility, visibility, or influence. The program combines storytelling, guided reflection, and practical tools to help learners build clarity, confidence, and presence over time.

The first course in the SheAscends™ program, Growth Mindset for Emerging Women Leaders, is designed to reframe growth mindset for real leadership contexts. Instead of surface-level positivity, the course focuses on recognizing fear-based habits such as overthinking or perfectionism and replacing them with more intentional, grounded approaches to action. Learners move through the course at their own pace and can extend their learning through GrowthAlly™, Executive Ally's AI-enabled practice companion app, available as a free download on the Apple App Store.

GrowthAlly™ provides a private space for learners to apply what they've learned through Executive Ally in realistic workplace scenarios, test different approaches, and receive personalized feedback—reinforcing course concepts through structured practice.

"We wanted to create something that felt honest and usable," said Erica Ford, founder of Executive Ally. "Leadership isn't built in big moments—it's built in preparation. This isn't about becoming a different person or chasing an abstract idea of leadership. It's about helping women move forward with clarity, practice real scenarios before they happen, and build confidence in a way that reflects real life."

To support accessibility during launch, the Growth Mindset course is available at no cost for a limited introductory period. Learners who access the course during this window retain ongoing access after the course becomes paid. GrowthAlly™ remains free to download and is designed to complement the learning experience.

Executive Ally is intentionally launching on a small scale, with a focus on listening closely to learners and evolving thoughtfully over time. Future courses in the SheAscends™ program will explore how to build and lead teams—whether through formal authority or through influence and cross-functional collaboration—as well as how to cultivate an authentic professional presence, including thoughtful wardrobe planning and personal style that aligns with leadership identity.

About Executive Ally

Executive Ally is a leadership learning company designed to support women's full professional lives through learning, practice, and community. Its programs combine grounded frameworks, real-world scenarios, reflection, and AI-enabled practice to help women build clarity and confidence at different stages of their careers.

