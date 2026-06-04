Executive and Leadership Coach Nora Bouchard Unveils Upcoming Book, Hidden Metrics, Launching June 9

This groundbreaking guide uncovers the unseen factors driving authentic leadership and meaningful, personally defined success.

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive and leadership coach Nora Bouchard, MA, PCC, today announced the upcoming release of her highly anticipated new book, Hidden Metrics: The Coach's Secret to Success That Really Matters, on June 9. Building on decades of experience guiding top executives and organizations toward transformative growth, Bouchard's latest work explores the unseen indicators that drive meaningful success, trust and performance in today's most complex workplaces.

Executive and leadership coach Nora Bouchard's newest book, Hidden Metrics: The Coach’s Secret to Success That Really Matters, releases on June 9th. Available to purchase on Amazon and https://hidden-metrics.com/.

In Hidden Metrics, Bouchard explores the subtle, often overlooked factors that separate good leaders from great ones. Bouchard presents a practical approach to defining leadership, grounded in a personal guidance system and empowering strengths.

Drawing on case studies, real-world coaching experiences and actionable tools, she offers readers a blueprint for leading with clarity and impact.

"The most powerful metrics in leadership are often the ones we don't see on a spreadsheet," said Bouchard. "Hidden metrics are the invisible gauges you create, either alone or with your coach, to measure your progress toward living your best self at work. They represent the contributions you make that are grounded in your unique talents and abilities. Hidden metrics become a map that leads you to the most satisfying and fulfilling parts of how you give to the world through your work. Hidden Metrics uncovers the human data that truly drives results."

With over 10,000 hours of coaching experience, Bouchard has spent her career developing leaders and helping them turn their visions into reality. A trusted advisor to executives across large corporations and emerging organizations alike, she is known for her ability to unlock potential and foster leadership cultures built on trust and accountability. Her work has been featured in leading business publications and leadership forums worldwide.

Hidden Metrics is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are now available at hidden-metrics.com.

About Nora Bouchard:

Nora Bouchard, MA, PCC, is an executive and leadership coach with over 10,000 hours of coaching experience. Known for her engaging, relatable, and insightful style, she helps leaders at all levels reconnect with what matters most in their professional lives—the unmeasured moments of growth, integrity and purpose that define meaningful work. Over the course of three decades, Nora has partnered with organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to ambitious nonprofits, guiding leaders to honor both their results and their values.

Stay connected with Bouchard insights on leadership and personal growth by following her on Bouchard on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

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