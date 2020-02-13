Executive Board and Supervisory Board Resolve Dividend Proposal of € 0.71 Per Preference Share and € 0.70 Per Ordinary Share

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG approved the Executive Board's recommendation to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 26, 2020, to pay dividends of 0.71 euro per preference share and 0.70 euro per ordinary share. Prior-year dividends were 0.62 euro and 0.61 euro per preference share and per ordinary share, respectively. Therefore, the total amount disbursed under this proposal would increase by 14.6% to 48.2 million euros from 42.1 million euros a year earlier.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.

Financial calendar February 18, 2020 Annual press conference March 26, 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting April 21, 2020 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2020)

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2019, the company earned sales revenue of some 1.83 billion euros according to preliminary figures. At the end of 2019, more than 9,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

