Executive Building Maintenance Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Customers Safeguard Their Environments from Illness-causing Germs

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Building Maintenance is proud to announce our investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage and help prevent the spread of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces that can cause illness.

At Executive Building Maintenance, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our staff and customers year-round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection prevention offerings and protocols to help prevent the spread of germs that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at Executive Building Maintenance is to help our customers maintain a cleaner and healthier environment for their employees and visitors by offering one of the best disinfection technologies available and enhanced infection control protocols," said Eugene Kim, President and COO of Executive Building Maintenance. "The Clorox® Total 360® System allows us to effectively and efficiently cover high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces for a more comprehensive disinfection."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting solution to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

Executive Building Maintenance currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of our clients' facilities from office buildings to medical facilities. The system can be used on hard, nonporous surfaces from restroom sinks and stalls, desks and tabletops, computer keyboards and mice, to door handles and light switches.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System enables us to do our job better and provides our customers with greater peace of mind," added Kim. "We are proud to serve our local community with this premium technology and help provide them with enhanced safety against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

The Clorox® Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

Refer to product label for guidance on approved use sites and surfaces.

Boilerplate:

Executive Building Maintenance (EBM) is a leading regional commercial janitorial services provider, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. We provide routine and specialized cleaning services for office buildings, educational facilities, healthcare facilities, industrial facilities, retail facilities and multi-family properties. In 2014, EBM hit a major milestone by being selected as the regional janitorial service provider for a major banking institution located throughout NC, SC and VA. This expanded our presence across the border into South Carolina, allowing for continued growth into Richmond and Virginia Beach. Since our establishment in 2004, EBM has surpassed its business plan for finance and growth by bringing top quality service and personnel to the market. Currently, EBM maintains over 11 million square feet nightly. Our unique management system and hands on attention to detail continues to set EBM ahead of the competition.

SOURCE Executive Building Maintenance, Inc.