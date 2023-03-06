Executive Business Coach Kristine Ochu Helps Women Become Unstoppable and Thrive in Their Second Acts with New Virtual Workshops and Toolkit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women stuck in life transitions can become unstoppable when they attend a new virtual workshop hosted by Professional Business Coach Kristine Ochu, who was recently named one of the Top 100 Global Women Entrepreneurs by Global Woman Magazine.

"As a world champion log-roller, I can tell you that everyone falls off the log eventually. You have to get up, dry yourself off, and get back on the log," said Ochu, whose background includes working as an HR executive for Cargill and has a master's degree in industrial relations. She has taught thousands of people a winning mindset. She has over 35 years of research in transformational, sports, positive psychology, neuroscience, energy medicine, tapping, meditation, and creative visualization. She helps women who are at a transitioning point in their lives.

"Women who have become an empty nester, divorced, lost a spouse, received a scary health diagnosis, taken early or forced retirement, need to reinvent themselves as they enter their second acts. They need tools to help them overcome anxiety, self-doubt, and confusion over what's next," she said. "Women need to empower themselves to make changes, move forward, and deal with events in their lives."

Ochu's new "Be Unstoppable! Your Amazing Life Toolkit" consists of simple tactics that women can "take out of their backpacks or handbags" to become more resilient, confident, positive, energized-- whatever they are seeking to feel unstoppable to overcome life's challenges.

"You can't call a therapist 24 x 7 when you're stuck, spinning around to get help. But you can reach into your toolkit and shift your mental, emotional, and physical states in a few minutes," said Ochu, who has written a novel, "Campfire Conversations," which portrays the lives of three friends, struggling to let go of the past, and move past their limiting beliefs to create their authentic lives they desire.

One tool is called: "Stop. Choose. Praise."

"When in a negative cycle, women can say, "Stop. Are my thoughts serving me? I'm going to shift my focus. I am capable and powerful," she advises.

Other tools help women replace confusion with clarity.

The toolkit includes ideas to remove:

Stress

Self-doubt

Overwhelm

Anxiety

Helplessness

Fatigue

Sadness

"When I consult with women, I help them feel they're not alone. My coaching, workshops and tools can help them get through tough times," she said.

"We are living in challenging times. The demands of work, life, and family can overwhelm women. Women need to believe in themselves and realize they have what it takes to achieve their dreams, no matter how big or small," she said. "Women who have taken my course feel unstoppable even on their worst days. They can empower themselves."

She provides personal coaching services to high-achieving women who are going through changes in their lives. However, the toolkit is available to all women who need tools to help them through tough times.

On March 8, 2023 join Kristine Ochu in celebrating International Women's Day. Ochu is offering a free, virtual 45 minute "Be UnStoppable" workshop at 8 p.m. ET. You can participate by visiting https://KristineOchu.com and signing up for her newsletter.

About Kristine Ochu

Kristine Ochu is an international best-selling author of Campfire Confessions, a 2023 Global Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, and Founder of "Creating Your Amazing Life" workshops. She is a Former World Log-rolling Champion, screenwriter, documentary film producer, and International HR Executive who has taught thousands of people a winning mindset. Kristine has over 35 years of research in transformational, sports, positive psychology, neuroscience, quantum physics, energy medicine, tapping, meditation, and creative visualization.

Kristine is a community builder and ran a self-funded UNICEF campaign to help refugee children in Ukraine in 2022. She has donated over 80% of her book profits to Woman's Cancer groups, Library Foundations, and various charities. Kristine has been featured on numerous podcasts, newspapers, magazines, and TV programs. She is a member of the Global Woman's Club and numerous organizations. You can discover more about Kristine at www.KristineOchu.com on how to contact Kristine for book club discussions, speaking, and workshops.

