Executive compensation and governance attorney Megan Juel joins McDonald Hopkins

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC, a business advocacy and advisory firm, is thrilled to announce the addition of Megan Juel as Counsel in the Business Department and as a part of the firm's Executive Compensation and Governance Practice Group.

"We continue to be a destination firm for attorneys looking to grow their careers as we consistently add new faces and highly sought after legal talent," said Jim Stief, co-president of McDonald Hopkins. "Our executive compensation team is unmatched in not only its quality of services offered to our clients but now, with Megan on board, the number of professionals, too."

Juel represents senior executives, public and private companies, and compensation committees in the negotiation, design, and implementation of employment, severance and change-in-control arrangements, and equity and other incentive compensation plans and arrangements.

She is the latest addition to the Executive Compensation and Governance Practice Group, led by Benjamin Panter, who is renowned in his field of law.

"Megan is a great addition to bolster the strength of our team," said Panter. "We work hard at being the most sought after advisors in our field and we are committed to the continued success and growth of our team. Megan represents that commitment as we continue to expand the services we offer to our clients."

Juel regularly plays an active role in corporate transactions, representing management teams, buyers, and sellers in connection with the compensation-related aspects of mergers and acquisitions, financings, and public offerings, including pre-signing negotiations, executive and equity compensation and post-closing employee integration matters. She also provides counsel on associated tax (including Sections 409A and 280G), accounting and securities law implications, as well as related federal and state labor and employment laws.

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, she was an attorney at two Am Law 100 global law firms, practicing in their respective ERISA and executive compensation groups. Most recently, Juel advised venture-backed start-up companies, middle-market businesses and family offices on employee benefits compliance and compensation plan design while serving as senior counsel at a nationally-ranked law firm headquartered in the Midwest.

Juel earned her J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law and her B.A., cum laude with academic distinction in her major, from Yale University. She is based out of McDonald Hopkins' Chicago office.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

