Executive Education Program Market to Grow by 11.2% CAGR as Online Learning Gains Traction Worldwide

DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a detailed study by FMI, the global executive education program market is expected to surpass US$ 37.8 billion in 2021. Surging demand for professional courses and in-personal programs to up skill professionals is favoring the sales. On account of this, the market is expected to total US$ 109.6 billion by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Rapid expansion of the corporate sector has resulted in intense competition among employees. This has bolstered the demand for executive education programs for acquiring new skillsets to tackle the dynamic challenges and keep up with dynamic changes in their respective fields. Driven by this, the sales of the executive education program are anticipated to register a year-on-year growth of 10% in 2021.

The corporate sector and schools are increasingly focusing on offering flexible and online executive learning programs to capitalize on the rapidly changing working environment. For instance, The Wharton School offers over 45 live online courses, programs, and asynchronous certifications for immediate business impact. A multiplicity of such developments are anticipated to propel the demand for executive education programs at 4% between 2020 and 2021.

As per FMI, online learning is projected to emerge as the most preferred mode of learning, exhibiting sales growth at a staggering CAGR of 13.7% through 2031. Increasing adoption of online courses by employees and managers owing to its convenience is an attribute favoring the segment growth.

"Leading players are emphasizing on adopting hyper-personalized nudges and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coach bots to offer customized programs as per the relevant skills and knowledge requirement. This will facilitate the market growth in the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Executive Education Program Market Study

The U.S., home to some of the best and leading business schools, is estimated to account for more than 76.4% of the market share in North America through 2031.

through 2031. The U.K. is projected to emerge as one of the leading markets in Europe , accounting for over 26.2% of the total sales in the region by 2031 end.

, accounting for over 26.2% of the total sales in the region by 2031 end. Australia is anticipated to dominate the Oceania market, accounting for more than 52% of the overall regional revenue share in 2021.

is anticipated to dominate the Oceania market, accounting for more than 52% of the overall regional revenue share in 2021. 1-week to 1-month duration courses is expected to remain highly sought-after, holding nearly 46.3% of the global demand through 2021.

On the basis of course type, finance & accounting courses are forecast to hold a notable revenue share, accounting for over 32.8% of sales in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing adoption of cutting-edge technology and rising penetration of e-commerce across numerous domains are compelling employees in the corporate and banking sector to upgrade their skills, which is in turn, driving the market.

Rising adoption of smartphones, growing internet penetration, integration of novel technologies in teaching patterns, and accessibility to global content are collectively facilitating the growth of the online learning segment.

Key Restraints

Lack of self-motivation and unavailability of time amongst managers and senior-level executives are hampering the market growth.

High cost of individual and private courses is hindering the sales of executive education programs across individual and private learner segments.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, The Harvard Business School, Columbia University, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, are leading companies in the executive education program market and are expected to cumulatively account for nearly 51.0 % of the global value share.

Key players are aiming at adopting strategies such as new product launch, strategic collaborations, agreements, and partnerships with other companies to expand their product portfolio for addressing the demand of an expanding pool of consumers. For instance,

In 2019, Stephen M. Ross School of Management, an educational institute based in the U.S., offers Executive MBA Program in two locations: Los Angeles and Ann Arbor . The institute received 5th ranked for its executive education by Financial Times in 2019.

of Management, an educational institute based in the U.S., offers Executive MBA Program in two locations: and . The institute received 5th ranked for its executive education by Financial Times in 2019. In 2020, Harvard Business School announced introducing online programming, including both modules – short duration programs, such as Leading Difference for High Performance, and longer topic-focused programs, such as the General Management Program.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Harvard Business School

Columbia University

MIT Sloan School of Management

Stanford Graduate School of Business

Baruch College

Wharton School of Business

UCLA Anderson School of Business

Kellogg School of Management

Stephen M. Ross School of Management

of Management The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Booth School of Business The University of Texas at Austin

Cornell SC Johnson

Rotman School of Management

of Management Ted Rogers

UBC Sauder School of Business

Durham University - Business School

More Valuable Insights on Executive Education Program Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global executive education program market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in executive education program market with detailed segmentation:

By Program Type:

Customized Programs

Pre-designed Programs

By Leadership Level:

Business-Owners

Junior/ Entry-level Employees

Managers

Mid-level Employees

Senior Executives

By Type of Learner:

Group/ Small Team Learners

Individual/ Private Learners

By Mode of Learning:

In-Person Learning

Online Learning

By Duration:

Less than 1 Week

1 Week to 1 Month

More than 1 Month

By Type of Courses:

Management & Leadership

Finance & Accounting

Strategic Leadership & Innovation

Marketing & Sales

Business Operations & Entrepreneurship

Others

By Industry Type:

Consumer Products & Retail

Energy & Transportation

Financial Services

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Industrials

Others

Professional Services

Technology & Communications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into executive education program market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for executive education program market between 2021 and 2031

Executive education program market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Executive education program market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

