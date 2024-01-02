Executive Home Care Emphasizes Senior Wellness Resolutions for the New Year

News provided by

Executive Home Care

02 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, Executive Home Care, a leading provider of in-home care services, encourages seniors and their families to adopt achievable health and wellness resolutions. In a recent industry survey, it was found that over 60% of seniors prioritize maintaining their health and independence as they age. Executive Home Care is dedicated to supporting these goals through its comprehensive care services.

"Each new year brings a renewed opportunity for our senior community to focus on their health and wellness," said Kevin Porter, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "We are committed to helping our clients achieve their personal health goals by providing tailored care plans that emphasize physical activity, mental stimulation, and social engagement."

Executive Home Care's approach aligns with national health statistics, which reveal that only about 28% of adults aged 65 and older are physically active. To combat this, the company offers a variety of services to promote an active lifestyle among seniors, including assisted mobility, exercise program assistance, and transportation to community events.

Mental health is another critical aspect of senior wellness. The CDC reports that approximately 20% of people aged 55 years or older experience some type of mental health concern. Executive Home Care addresses this by providing companionship services, cognitive stimulation activities, and support with daily tasks, reducing feelings of isolation and improving overall mental well-being.

"Incorporating small, consistent changes in daily routines can significantly impact a senior's health," added Porter. "Whether it's a short walk, a new hobby, or socializing with friends, our caregivers are here to support these activities, enriching the lives of those we care for."

The new year also marks an ideal time for families to reassess the care needs of their elderly loved ones. Executive Home Care offers free in-home consultations to help families develop personalized care plans that align with their new year's health and wellness resolutions.

Executive Home Care, part of the respected Evive Brands family, continues to be a pillar of support and service to families and communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care

Also from this source

Executive Home Care Stresses the Importance of Holiday Gatherings for Evaluating Aging Parents' Senior Care Needs

Executive Home Care Stresses the Importance of Holiday Gatherings for Evaluating Aging Parents' Senior Care Needs

Executive Home Care, a leading provider of home care services for seniors, emphasizes the importance of the holidays to assess aging parents' care...
Executive Home Care Named Among Top 100 Game Changers in Franchising for 2023

Executive Home Care Named Among Top 100 Game Changers in Franchising for 2023

Executive Home Care, a leading provider in home care services, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Game Changers in 2023 by Franchise...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.