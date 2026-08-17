Executive Home Care Launches Third Annual Roses for Resilience Campaign To Honor Seniors

National Senior Citizens Day initiative delivers thousands of moments of connection to older adults nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Senior Citizens Day on Aug. 21, Executive Home Care, a leading provider of in-home care services, is launching its third annual Roses for Resilience campaign, a nationwide initiative that brings appreciation, connection and recognition to seniors through a simple but meaningful gesture: the gift of a rose.

Throughout August, caregivers and franchise owners across the Executive Home Care network will deliver long-stemmed roses to senior clients in their homes, recognizing the resilience, wisdom and contributions of older adults while creating moments of personal connection that can brighten a person's day.

The campaign comes at a time when social isolation remains a growing concern among older Americans. According to the National Institute on Aging, social isolation and loneliness can increase risks for depression, cognitive decline, heart disease and other serious health conditions, making meaningful human connections more important than ever.

"Roses for Resilience is one of the most heartfelt traditions within our organization because it reminds our clients how valued they truly are," said Jeanette Weinz, brand president of Executive Home Care. "A single rose may seem like a small gesture, but it often sparks a conversation, a smile, a cherished memory or even happy tears. These moments reinforce what home care is really about — building relationships, honoring lives well lived and helping seniors feel seen and appreciated."

The initiative reflects Executive Home Care's mission of supporting seniors' independence, dignity and quality of life through compassionate non-medical and skilled in-home care. In addition to delivering roses, caregivers often spend extra time sharing stories, listening to memories and celebrating the unique journeys of the individuals they serve.

Participating locations will share photos and stories from the campaign on social media throughout the month, highlighting the impact that small acts of kindness can have on seniors and their families.

Executive Home Care, a member of Evive Brands, encourages communities nationwide to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day by reaching out to an older neighbor, visiting a loved one, volunteering with a senior organization or simply taking time to recognize the contributions older adults have made to their families and communities.

For more information about Executive Home Care in-home care services, visit www.executivehomecare.com

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SOURCE Executive Home Care