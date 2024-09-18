Executive IQ® by Money Management Institute Wins Four Brandon Hall Group™ Awards in Leadership and Professional Development

Third consecutive year of recognition highlights the program's innovative approach to leadership excellence

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Management Institute (MMI) is thrilled to announce that its Executive IQ® program has been awarded four prestigious Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® for 2024. These awards recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. This marks the third consecutive year Executive IQ has received top honors from the organization, underscoring the program's continued leadership in professional development and executive education.

Executive IQ earned the following distinctions:

Gold in Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program

in Gold in Best Executive Development Program

in Gold in Best Association Professional Development Program

in Silver in Best Leadership Development Program

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group™ analysts, and executives based on these criteria: alignment to their business need and environment; program design, functionality, and delivery; adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity; and overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

Now in its fourth year, Executive IQ was developed in collaboration with the University of Virginia Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning (EELL), PwC, and Microsoft. The program is an executive-level accelerator designed to prepare senior investment professionals for leadership in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

"For leaders and our industry to thrive, it's crucial to continuously upskill and embrace disruption as an opportunity for growth and reinvention," said Tim Williams, Director of Education Initiatives for MMI and Program Director for Executive IQ. "The dedication to leadership and innovation that defines the Executive IQ program is once again validated through these awards. We are proud to provide a program that not only cultivates senior executives but does so in collaboration with world-class partners."

Last year, the program won three gold awards for Best Advance in Executive Development, Best Association Professional Development, and Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training in addition to one silver award for Best Advance in Leadership Development. The awards will be formally presented at the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Conference, taking place January 28-30, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida, where select winners will also share their success stories as part of the event's program.

"We are so pleased and proud that our partnership program with MMI, Executive IQ, has been recognized for a third year in a row," said Devin Bigoness, Executive Director and Chief Client Officer for UVA Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning. "With a rapidly growing community of senior financial leaders coming through the program since its inception, we've been excited to see how they've embraced a growth mindset to enhance their agility and decision making, to help their organizations innovate in the fast-changing world. Now in its fourth cohort, Executive IQ is a must-have for industry leaders in the rapidly evolving industry that want to continue to be lifelong learners."

About Executive IQ®: Executive IQ is an executive-level professional accelerator for senior investment leaders (with a minimum of 10-15 years of experience) looking to advance their careers and their organizations. This 12-month certification program combines a university-backed curriculum with real-world case studies from the industry's most prestigious consultants and Fortune 500 companies. Designed for tomorrow, Executive IQ helps transform experienced decision-makers into industry innovators, able to turn challenge into opportunity. Participants gain not just the tools they need to lead and grow their organizations, but the chance to build executive-level networks they can count on for life. For more information, visit https://www.mminst.org/executive-iq-introduction

About the Money Management Institute (MMI): Established in 1997, the Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors. Through conferences, educational resources, and thought leadership, MMI facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the development of the next generation of industry leadership. MMI member firms are dedicated to helping individual and institutional investors, at every level of assets, plan for and fulfill their financial goals. For more information, visit www.MMInst.org

About University of Virginia Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning: Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning (EELL) is a top-ranked, global provider of executive development. Delivered by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation and taught by the Darden School of Business' world-renowned faculty, Darden EELL prepares and inspires leaders to succeed in a global marketplace. Offering more than 25 open programs and partnering with leading organizations worldwide to develop custom business solutions, we provide personalized, transformational learning experiences at our location in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C., area and online. Darden shapes the way the world does business through our research and draws upon our collective knowledge and experience to cultivate responsible, innovative leaders. For more information, visit https://www.darden.virginia.edu/executive-education

About Brandon Hall Group™: Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

