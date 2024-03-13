Executive Karla Martin Joins Advisory Board of NYC Fashion Brand Ramy Brook

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramy Brook, a leading fashion brand known for its luxurious, stylish and sexy contemporary designs, proudly announces the addition of C-Suite advisor and executive Karla Martin to its Advisory Board. Ms. Martin is currently the leader of Deloitte Consulting's $8 billion global retail, luxury and fashion practice. With 25+ years of experience advising Fortune 500 brands and retailers, Ms. Martin will play an important role in advising on the brand's strategic initiatives to further accelerate its significant growth. Martin's keen eye for retail trends, coupled with her deep understanding of consumer behavior and businesses, makes her an invaluable addition to the Ramy Brook team.

Karla Martin has held key senior executive and board positions in various renowned retail giants and technology companies, including Google and Savage x Fenty. Named one of the Most Influential Women, Martin co-authored a Harvard Business Review article titled, "The Secrets to Successful Strategy Execution", which was voted a top ten HBR article published in the last 20 years.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Karla Martin join our Advisory Board," says Ramy Brook Sharp, the Founder and Creative Director behind the eponymous brand. "Her leadership skills and vast expertise in retail, luxury and fashion will play an important role in the brand's growth across all channels. The executive team and I are really looking forward to learning from Karla."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Karla will provide strategic guidance and insights to support Ramy Brook's mission of empowering women through fashion-forward designs and a commitment to quality. "I am honored to join Ramy Brook's Advisory Board," said Karla Martin. "I have long admired the brand's dedication to empowering women and creating timeless, sophisticated pieces. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation and further elevate the Ramy Brook brand."

About Ramy Brook:

What started in 2010 when Ramy Brook Sharp couldn't find a luxurious, sexy, stylish top, has scaled into Ramy Brook, one of the most sought after contemporary brands on the market. Ramy Brook, whose employees are 85% women, is female owned and operated, stemming from one woman's dream to uplift, empower and celebrate women.

Ramy Brook is sold through the leading department stores including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman's, Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, hundreds of specialty boutiques nationwide, its stores on Madison Avenue and in Southampton New York, and ramybrook.com.

