Executive Leadership Council Statement on George Floyd Murder Verdict

The brutal killing of George Floyd exemplifies the wholesale reform of criminal justice that is still needed in society. Tweet this

"The brutal killing of George Floyd will stand as a glaring example of the wholesale reform of criminal justice and full inclusion that is still needed in all aspects of society. The Executive Leadership Council and our entire membership community stand in solidarity with the Floyd family, and all families whose loved ones have been senselessly killed, along with citizens around the world, in working constructively towards a more just society where everyone is treated the same regardless of their skin color."