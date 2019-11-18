Executive MBA Council Survey Results Reveal Compensation Increase and Job Promotions Among Graduates

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Executive MBA Council (EMBAC) shared results of the 2019 EMBAC Student Exit Survey which revealed that Executive MBA (EMBA) graduates received a 13.5% increase in compensation – combined, both salary and bonuses – after program completion. The average salary and bonus package at program start for students in the 2019 survey was $205,008. By the end of the program, the average salary and bonus package rose to $232,663. In addition, 40% of students who completed the survey received a promotion during the program. This continues to prove the value of investing in an EMBA program.

"As changes in technology continue to reshape society, businesses and individuals will look to higher education programs to gain the skills needed to stay competitive in the age of digitalization and globalization," said Michael Desiderio, executive director of EMBAC. "When you couple the idea of a promotion and prospective salary increases with new skills taught to EMBA graduates, it is clear to see why both students and companies are seeing value in these programs."

Completing an EMBA program remains one of the most beneficial investments an individual can make to advance their professional career. As the top skills needed among the global workforce continues to change, the need for professionals proficient in these skills will be at an all-time high. EMBA programs equip professionals with the skills needed to stand out amongst competitors, making them more desirable in these rapidly changing industries.

EMBA programs provide students with development tools and an opportunity to refine a wide variety of leadership skills, such as critical and strategic thinking, teambuilding, understanding of new technologies and other immediately applicable proficiencies. Results from the 2019 Exit Survey show that 53% of graduates reported an increase in responsibilities while going through the program. And after leaving the program, graduates said the coursework helped improve their strategic thinking, decision-making and leadership skills, among others. Those who complete the program also have better insight into economic factors impacting businesses today, as well as accounting and financial acuity.

EMBAC is the association of business schools that offers EMBA programs throughout the world, which currently includes more than 200 colleges and universities that administer 300 plus programs in more than 30 countries worldwide. The survey included 2,390 graduates of primarily U.S. EMBA programs, was conducted by Percept Research and fielded from programs between July 1, 2018, and Aug. 15, 2019.

About the Executive MBA Council

The Executive MBA Council (EMBAC) is a non-profit association of universities and colleges that offer Executive MBA programs. EMBAC's vision is to be the preeminent global voice of the Executive MBA industry. The Council supports its members in fostering excellence and innovation in Executive MBA programs worldwide by providing outstanding educational and networking opportunities for professionals who deliver Executive MBA programs. EMBAC's mission is to advance the cause of EMBA programs by providing necessary thought leadership, serving as a facilitator of best practice sharing and knowledge dissemination, and fostering a community among high-quality programs. To learn more about the Council and its members, visit www.embac.org, for the member site; prospective students should visit https://executivemba.org, or call (877) 453-6222 or (714) 628-7345 for more information.

