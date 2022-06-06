Executive Michael Palatnek Joins Billups as Chief Revenue Officer

"Michael is known for building strong client relationships while bridging the gap between strategic goals and business outcomes to prove OOH's effectiveness," said David Krupp, CEO, Americas at Billups. "We will all benefit from his expertise and energy to accelerate our business forward."

Michael's work in the advertising industry includes co-founding C2C Outdoor, an out-of-home specialist organization with over $55M in billings. In 2016, he sold C2C Outdoor to Posterscope (a Dentsu Aegis company), where he served as CEO for two years. He has since built successful startup businesses in print production and social media management servicing OOH specialists and media owners.

"I'm beyond excited to finally get the chance to partner with Billups to help continue to grow the tremendous business they have built," Michael said. "I have watched as a friendly competitor for years with great admiration, and you can imagine how thrilled I am to help steward the growth revenue trajectory of Billups across the advertising landscape."

Backed with over 20 years of out-of-home expertise and top leadership roles, Michael brings major brand experience across diverse categories of clients including Tiffany & Co., Michael Kors, Comedy Central, Microsoft, Grubhub, FOX, Anheuser-Busch and more. Previously, as CEO at C2C Outdoor, Michael achieved top rankings across Inc. 500 Fasting Growing Companies, Forbes List of America's Most Promising Companies and Crain's Best 50 of 50 Fastest Growing Companies in NYC.

Billups is reinventing out-of-home planning and placement for the performance age. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with patented scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement and an AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups offers advertisers, agencies and media owners a platform that makes out-of-home as automated and attributable as the most effective digital ads. Visit us at www.billups.com.

