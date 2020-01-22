Executive Mosaic Announces 2020 Wash100 Award Recipients; CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic, the leading executive media and events company in the government contracting "GovCon" industry, announced the 2020 winners of the highly coveted and prestigious Wash100 Award. The full list of winners and more information about the award can be found on Wash100.com .

For the seventh consecutive year, Executive Mosaic will proudly present the Wash100 Award to those distinguished GovCon executives that have demonstrated excellence in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

"We are pleased to honor the recipients of the 2020 Wash100 Award. This is our seventh consecutive year recognizing executives most likely to make contributions of significance to the GovCon sector," said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic's founder and CEO.

"The annual Wash100 Award showcases GovCon executives of consequence and the esteem these respected individuals enjoy from their industry colleagues," Garrettson continued.

This year's winners were carefully selected by the leadership committee at Executive Mosaic, our research and the many nominations received. After months of consideration and research, the most deserving 2020 Wash100 Award winners are:

Aaron Weis (U.S. Navy)

Al Whitmore (BAE Systems)

Amy Gilliland (General Dynamics Information Technology)

Andrew Hallman (Central Intelligence Agency)

Andy Green (Huntington Ingalls Industries)

Anne Neuberger (National Security Agency)

Anthony Robbins (NVIDIA)

Barry Barlow (Perspecta)

Bill Monet (Akima)

Bruce Caswell (Maximus)

Bruce Jette (U.S. Army)

Byron Bright (KBR)

Catherine Kuenzel (Microsoft)

Charles Harrington (Parsons)

Charles Richard (U.S. Strategic Command)

Chris Brady (General Dynamics Mission Systems)

Christopher Krebs (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Christopher Kubasik (L3Harris Technologies)

Christopher Scolese (National Reconnaissance Office)

Chuck Prow (Vectrus)

Craig Abod (Carahsoft)

Dana Deasy (U.S. Department of Defense)

David Goldfein (U.S. Air Force)

David Levy (Amazon Web Services)

David Norquist (U.S. Department of Defense)

David Wajsgras (Raytheon)

David Zolet (LMI)

Dawne Hickton (Jacobs)

DeEtte Gray (CACI International)

Ellen Lord (U.S. Department of Defense)

Emily Murphy (U.S. General Services Administration)

George Wilson (ECS Federal)

Gerry Fasano (Leidos)

Gina Haspel (Central Intelligence Agency)

Greg Wenzel (Booz Allen Hamilton)

Haywood Talcove (LexisNexis Risk Solutions)

James Geurts (U.S. Navy)

James Reagan (Leidos)

Jill Singer (AT&T)

Jim Brinker (Intel Corporation)

John Goodman (Accenture Federal Services)

John Heller (PAE)

John Mengucci (CACI International)

John Murray (U.S. Army)

John N.T. "Jack" Shanahan (U.S. Department of Defense)

John Raymond (U.S. Air Force)

John Vollmer (AECOM)

John Wasson (ICF)

Joshua Marcuse (U.S. Department of Defense)

Julian Setian (SOS International)

Juliane Gallina (Central Intelligence Agency)

Katherine Arrington (U.S. Department of Defense)

Kathy Warden (Northrop Grumman)

Kevin Phillips (Mantech International)

Kevin Plexico (Deltek)

Kevin Robbins (Wolf Den Associates)

Leanne Caret (Boeing Defense, Space & Security)

Letitia Long (Intelligence and National Security Alliance)

Lou Von Thaer (Battelle)

Mac Curtis (Perspecta)

Maria Roat (Office of Management and Budget)

Marillyn Hewson (Lockheed Martin)

Mark Esper (U.S. Army)

Mark Gray (ASRC Federal Holding Company)

Mark Milley (Joint Chiefs of Staff)

Mark Testoni (SAP National Security Services)

Matt Desch (Iridium)

Michael Conlin (U.S. Department of Defense)

Michael Kratsios (The White House)

Michael Twyman (Cubic Mission Solutions)

Michele Evans (Lockheed Martin)

Mike Canning (Deloitte)

Nazzic Keene (SAIC)

Paul Dillahay (NCI Information Systems)

Paul Nakasone (U.S. Army)

Phebe Novakovic (General Dynamics)

Pierre Chao (Renaissance Strategic Advisors)

PV Puvvada (Unisys)

Ramzi Musallam (Veritas Capital)

Rick Ambrose (Lockheed Martin)

Rick Wagner (ManTech Int'l Corp.)

Robert Sharp (National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency)

Roger Krone (Leidos)

Roy Azevedo (Raytheon)

Ryan McCarthy (U.S. Army)

Scott McIntyre (Guidehouse)

Seth Moore (T-Rex Solutions)

Stacey Dixon (National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency)

Steve Harris (Dell EMC Federal)

Stu Shea (Peraton)

Susan Penfield (Booz Allen Hamilton)

Suzette Kent (The White House)

Teresa Carlson (Amazon Web Services)

Thomas Romeo (Maximus)

Tiffanny Gates (Novetta)

Tim Reardon (Constellis)

Timothy Hurlebaus (CGI Federal)

Tina Dolph (Siemens Government Technologies)

Tom Arseneault (BAE Systems)

William Roper (U.S. Air Force)

Starting on Monday, Jan. 27th, Executive Mosaic will feature an in-depth profile showcasing each 2020 Wash100 Award recipient's past achievements and prognostications for 2020 published individually on industry leading news providers GovConWire and ExecutiveBiz every day at 6 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

Don't miss your chance to learn about the top 100 executives who will influence the GovCon sector in 2020. Check out the full list of 2020 Wash100 Award winners at Wash100.com .

