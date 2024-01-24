Executive Mosaic Announces 2024 Wash100 Award Winners

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic , the GovCon sector's preeminent media, events and membership organization, is proud to announce the winners of the coveted 2024 Wash100 Award . The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the most promising and outstanding executives to watch in the coming year.

"These 100 exceptional leaders exemplify groundbreaking vision, unwavering innovation and the resolute dedication to excellence that shapes the government and GovCon landscapes and propels our nation to new heights," said Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

Congratulations to the Wash100 Class of 2024:

Craig Abod , Carahsoft

, Carahsoft Tom Arseneault , BAE Systems

, BAE Systems Young Bang , Army

, Army Dana Barnes , Dataminr

, Dataminr Leslie Beavers , DOD

, DOD Thomas Bell , Leidos

, Leidos Sonny Bhagowalia , DHS

, DHS Jeff Bohling , Empower AI

, Empower AI Chris Brady , General Dynamics Mission Systems

, General Dynamics Mission Systems Byron Bright , KBR

, KBR Charles Brown Jr. , Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

, Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maura Burns , CIA

, CIA Heath Collins , MDA

, MDA Rachele Cooper , Aptive Resources

, Aptive Resources Mile Corrigan , Noblis

, Noblis Paul Courtney , DHS

, DHS Telita Crosland , DHA

, DHA Mac Curtis , Cubic

, Cubic Karen Dahut , Google Public Sector

, Google Public Sector Carlos Del Toro , Navy

, Navy Maria Demaree , Lockheed Martin

, Lockheed Martin Matt Desch , Iridium

, Iridium Vincent DiFronzo , SAIC

, SAIC Stacey Dixon , ODNI

, ODNI Judi Dotson , Booz Allen Hamilton

, Jen Easterly , CISA

, CISA Steve Escaravage , Booz Allen Hamilton

, Gerry Fasano , Leidos

, Leidos Leonel Garciga , Army

, Army Chris George , Intel Federal

, Intel Federal Amy Gilliland , General Dynamics Information Technology

, General Dynamics Information Technology John Goodman , Accenture Federal Services

, Accenture Federal Services Venice Goodwine , Air Force

, Air Force DeEtte Gray , CACI

, CACI Andy Green , HII Mission Technologies

, HII Mission Technologies Avril Haines , ODNI

, ODNI Margaret Hallbach , Verizon Public Sector

, Verizon Public Sector Craig Halliday , Unanet

, Unanet Timothy Haugh , NSA

, NSA John Heller , Amentum

, Amentum John Heneghan , ECS

, ECS Kathleen Hicks , DOD

, DOD James Hursch , DOD

, DOD Josh Jackson , SAIC

, SAIC Kevin Kelly , Arcfield

, Arcfield Frank Kendall , Air Force

, Air Force Jeffrey Kruse , DIA

, DIA William LaPlante , DOD

, DOD David Levy , Amazon Web Services

, Amazon Web Services Candice Ling , Microsoft Federal

, Microsoft Federal Harish Luthra, SAP NS2

Kim Lynch , Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence

, Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence Sam Maness , Raymond James & Associates

, & Associates Stephanie Mango , CGI

, CGI Craig Martell , CDAO

, CDAO Rachael Martin , NGA

, NGA Scott McIntyre , Guidehouse

, Guidehouse John Mengucci , CACI

, CACI Shubhi Mishra , Raft

, Raft Bill Monet , Akima

, Akima Schuyler Moore , CENTCOM

, CENTCOM Ramzi Musallam , Veritas Capital

, Veritas Capital Bill Nelson , NASA

, NASA Andreas Nonnenmacher , ARKA

, ARKA Michael Parrish , VA

, VA Kevin Plexico , Deltek

, Deltek Chuck Prow , V2X

, V2X Shawn Purvis , QinetiQ

, QinetiQ Jane Rathbun , Navy

, Navy Randy Resnick , DOD

, DOD Jason Rigoli , Enlightenment Capital

, Enlightenment Capital Anthony Robbins , NVIDIA

, NVIDIA Jon Rucker , Ultra Intelligence & Communications

, Ultra Intelligence & Communications Chance Saltzman , Space Force

, Space Force Mark Serway , Hitachi Vantara Federal

, Hitachi Vantara Federal Julian Setian , SOSi

, SOSi Stu Shea , Peraton

, Peraton John Sherman , DOD

, DOD Heidi Shyu , DOD

, DOD Jill Singer , AT&T

, AT&T Robert Skinner , DISA

, DISA Carey Smith , Parsons

, Parsons Paul Smith , Rancher Government Solutions

, Rancher Government Solutions Jennifer Sovada , SandboxAQ

, SandboxAQ Jean Stack , Baird

, Baird Matthew Tait , ManTech

, ManTech Stefanie Tompkins , DARPA

, DARPA Toni Townes-Whitley , SAIC

, SAIC John Ustica , Siemens Government Technologies

, Siemens Government Technologies Jacqueline Van Ovost , TRANSCOM

, TRANSCOM Lou Von Thaer , Battelle

, Battelle Doug Wagoner , LMI

, LMI Kathy Warden , Northrop Grumman

, Northrop Grumman Tom Watson , Serco

, Serco Bill Webner , Capgemini

, Capgemini Susan Wedge , IBM

, IBM Aaron Weis , Google Public Sector

, Google Public Sector Stephen Whiting , SPACECOM

, SPACECOM Frank Whitworth III , NGA

, NGA Christine Wormuth , Army

SOURCE Executive Mosaic