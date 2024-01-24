Executive Mosaic Announces 2024 Wash100 Award Winners

News provided by

Executive Mosaic

24 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic, the GovCon sector's preeminent media, events and membership organization, is proud to announce the winners of the coveted 2024 Wash100 Award. The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the most promising and outstanding executives to watch in the coming year.

"These 100 exceptional leaders exemplify groundbreaking vision, unwavering innovation and the resolute dedication to excellence that shapes the government and GovCon landscapes and propels our nation to new heights," said Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson.

Congratulations to the Wash100 Class of 2024:

  • Craig Abod, Carahsoft
  • Tom Arseneault, BAE Systems
  • Young Bang, Army
  • Dana Barnes, Dataminr
  • Leslie Beavers, DOD
  • Thomas Bell, Leidos
  • Sonny Bhagowalia, DHS
  • Jeff Bohling, Empower AI
  • Chris Brady, General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • Byron Bright, KBR
  • Charles Brown Jr., Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Maura Burns, CIA
  • Heath Collins, MDA
  • Rachele Cooper, Aptive Resources
  • Mile Corrigan, Noblis
  • Paul Courtney, DHS
  • Telita Crosland, DHA
  • Mac Curtis, Cubic
  • Karen Dahut, Google Public Sector
  • Carlos Del Toro, Navy
  • Maria Demaree, Lockheed Martin
  • Matt Desch, Iridium
  • Vincent DiFronzo, SAIC
  • Stacey Dixon, ODNI
  • Judi Dotson, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Jen Easterly, CISA
  • Steve Escaravage, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Gerry Fasano, Leidos
  • Leonel Garciga, Army
  • Chris George, Intel Federal
  • Amy Gilliland, General Dynamics Information Technology
  • John Goodman, Accenture Federal Services
  • Venice Goodwine, Air Force
  • DeEtte Gray, CACI
  • Andy Green, HII Mission Technologies
  • Avril Haines, ODNI
  • Margaret Hallbach, Verizon Public Sector
  • Craig Halliday, Unanet
  • Timothy Haugh, NSA
  • John Heller, Amentum
  • John Heneghan, ECS
  • Kathleen Hicks, DOD
  • James Hursch, DOD
  • Josh Jackson, SAIC
  • Kevin Kelly, Arcfield
  • Frank Kendall, Air Force
  • Jeffrey Kruse, DIA
  • William LaPlante, DOD
  • David Levy, Amazon Web Services
  • Candice Ling, Microsoft Federal
  • Harish Luthra, SAP NS2
  • Kim Lynch, Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence
  • Sam Maness, Raymond James & Associates
  • Stephanie Mango, CGI
  • Craig Martell, CDAO
  • Rachael Martin, NGA
  • Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse
  • John Mengucci, CACI
  • Shubhi Mishra, Raft
  • Bill Monet, Akima
  • Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM
  • Ramzi Musallam, Veritas Capital
  • Bill Nelson, NASA
  • Andreas Nonnenmacher, ARKA
  • Michael Parrish, VA
  • Kevin Plexico, Deltek
  • Chuck Prow, V2X
  • Shawn Purvis, QinetiQ
  • Jane Rathbun, Navy
  • Randy Resnick, DOD
  • Jason Rigoli, Enlightenment Capital
  • Anthony Robbins, NVIDIA
  • Jon Rucker, Ultra Intelligence & Communications
  • Chance Saltzman, Space Force
  • Mark Serway, Hitachi Vantara Federal
  • Julian Setian, SOSi
  • Stu Shea, Peraton
  • John Sherman, DOD
  • Heidi Shyu, DOD
  • Jill Singer, AT&T
  • Robert Skinner, DISA
  • Carey Smith, Parsons
  • Paul Smith, Rancher Government Solutions
  • Jennifer Sovada, SandboxAQ
  • Jean Stack, Baird
  • Matthew Tait, ManTech
  • Stefanie Tompkins, DARPA
  • Toni Townes-Whitley, SAIC
  • John Ustica, Siemens Government Technologies
  • Jacqueline Van Ovost, TRANSCOM
  • Lou Von Thaer, Battelle
  • Doug Wagoner, LMI
  • Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman
  • Tom Watson, Serco
  • Bill Webner, Capgemini
  • Susan Wedge, IBM
  • Aaron Weis, Google Public Sector
  • Stephen Whiting, SPACECOM
  • Frank Whitworth III, NGA
  • Christine Wormuth, Army

Visit Wash100.com for more information.

About Executive Mosaic

Executive Mosaic is the GovCon industry's leading news, media, events and membership organization. EM publications include GovCon Wire, ExecutiveBiz, ExecutiveGov, GovConExec International and GovCon Index.

SOURCE Executive Mosaic

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.