Executive Mosaic Announces 2024 Wash100 Award Winners
24 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET
TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Mosaic, the GovCon sector's preeminent media, events and membership organization, is proud to announce the winners of the coveted 2024 Wash100 Award. The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the most promising and outstanding executives to watch in the coming year.
"These 100 exceptional leaders exemplify groundbreaking vision, unwavering innovation and the resolute dedication to excellence that shapes the government and GovCon landscapes and propels our nation to new heights," said Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson.
Congratulations to the Wash100 Class of 2024:
- Craig Abod, Carahsoft
- Tom Arseneault, BAE Systems
- Young Bang, Army
- Dana Barnes, Dataminr
- Leslie Beavers, DOD
- Thomas Bell, Leidos
- Sonny Bhagowalia, DHS
- Jeff Bohling, Empower AI
- Chris Brady, General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Byron Bright, KBR
- Charles Brown Jr., Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Maura Burns, CIA
- Heath Collins, MDA
- Rachele Cooper, Aptive Resources
- Mile Corrigan, Noblis
- Paul Courtney, DHS
- Telita Crosland, DHA
- Mac Curtis, Cubic
- Karen Dahut, Google Public Sector
- Carlos Del Toro, Navy
- Maria Demaree, Lockheed Martin
- Matt Desch, Iridium
- Vincent DiFronzo, SAIC
- Stacey Dixon, ODNI
- Judi Dotson, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Jen Easterly, CISA
- Steve Escaravage, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Gerry Fasano, Leidos
- Leonel Garciga, Army
- Chris George, Intel Federal
- Amy Gilliland, General Dynamics Information Technology
- John Goodman, Accenture Federal Services
- Venice Goodwine, Air Force
- DeEtte Gray, CACI
- Andy Green, HII Mission Technologies
- Avril Haines, ODNI
- Margaret Hallbach, Verizon Public Sector
- Craig Halliday, Unanet
- Timothy Haugh, NSA
- John Heller, Amentum
- John Heneghan, ECS
- Kathleen Hicks, DOD
- James Hursch, DOD
- Josh Jackson, SAIC
- Kevin Kelly, Arcfield
- Frank Kendall, Air Force
- Jeffrey Kruse, DIA
- William LaPlante, DOD
- David Levy, Amazon Web Services
- Candice Ling, Microsoft Federal
- Harish Luthra, SAP NS2
- Kim Lynch, Oracle Government Defense & Intelligence
- Sam Maness, Raymond James & Associates
- Stephanie Mango, CGI
- Craig Martell, CDAO
- Rachael Martin, NGA
- Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse
- John Mengucci, CACI
- Shubhi Mishra, Raft
- Bill Monet, Akima
- Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM
- Ramzi Musallam, Veritas Capital
- Bill Nelson, NASA
- Andreas Nonnenmacher, ARKA
- Michael Parrish, VA
- Kevin Plexico, Deltek
- Chuck Prow, V2X
- Shawn Purvis, QinetiQ
- Jane Rathbun, Navy
- Randy Resnick, DOD
- Jason Rigoli, Enlightenment Capital
- Anthony Robbins, NVIDIA
- Jon Rucker, Ultra Intelligence & Communications
- Chance Saltzman, Space Force
- Mark Serway, Hitachi Vantara Federal
- Julian Setian, SOSi
- Stu Shea, Peraton
- John Sherman, DOD
- Heidi Shyu, DOD
- Jill Singer, AT&T
- Robert Skinner, DISA
- Carey Smith, Parsons
- Paul Smith, Rancher Government Solutions
- Jennifer Sovada, SandboxAQ
- Jean Stack, Baird
- Matthew Tait, ManTech
- Stefanie Tompkins, DARPA
- Toni Townes-Whitley, SAIC
- John Ustica, Siemens Government Technologies
- Jacqueline Van Ovost, TRANSCOM
- Lou Von Thaer, Battelle
- Doug Wagoner, LMI
- Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman
- Tom Watson, Serco
- Bill Webner, Capgemini
- Susan Wedge, IBM
- Aaron Weis, Google Public Sector
- Stephen Whiting, SPACECOM
- Frank Whitworth III, NGA
- Christine Wormuth, Army
About Executive Mosaic
Executive Mosaic is the GovCon industry's leading news, media, events and membership organization. EM publications include GovCon Wire, ExecutiveBiz, ExecutiveGov, GovConExec International and GovCon Index.
