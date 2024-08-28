Executive Platforms and Board.org Appoint Aaron Kissel as CEO

Combined organization to be backed by Falfurrias Management Partners

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Platforms , the builder of world-class forums that facilitate knowledge sharing among senior business leaders, and Board.org , a peer-to-peer community platform serving leaders across industries and functions, announced today their appointment of Aaron Kissel as CEO of their new and combined organization.

As former General Manager at The Wall Street Journal, Chief Product Officer at POLITICO, and Senior Vice President at Gartner, as well as a current advisor at Shoreline Drive Advisors, Kissel brings decades of invaluable experience in convening executives and driving organizational growth. As Executive Platforms and Board.org continue to combine, Kissel will be responsible for working with Ted Stefanidis, Managing Director of Executive Platforms, and Krystal Putman-Garcia, Managing Director of Board.org, to unite the team and forge a scalable path forward.

"Aaron is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of what it means to help executives make well-informed decisions with confidence," said Ted Stefanidis, "and the organization we're building with Board.org will do just that. Aaron is undoubtedly the force we need to make our offering the best, smartest, most trustworthy resource for leaders across industries."

"We're so glad to have Aaron on board," added Krystal Putman-Garcia. "He brings an incredible attitude, expertise, and energy to the table that will be instrumental in our combined team's future success. It's clear his experience has equipped him with a powerful vision for what it takes to successfully support today's business leaders, and I'm eager to work with him to bring it to life."

"Aaron's professional journey has spanned media, consulting, events, and content in a unique way that makes him a perfect fit for this role," said Alexander Jutkowitz, Executive in Residence at Falfurrias Management Partners . "His experience speaks precisely to what Executive Platforms and Board.org hope to become together, and Falfurrias is confident in his ability to lead the team to success."

"The increasingly complex ways in which business leaders make decisions has long been a passion point for me," Kissel said. "Both Executive Platforms and Board.org have been disruptive forces in that arena. I'm eager to work with both of them to build something new and impactful that will keep us at the forefront of that conversation."

About Executive Platforms

Executive Platforms builds world-class business forums to facilitate the sharing of ideas among senior leaders of global organizations with shared interests and challenges. Drawing upon decades of experience, Executive Platforms identify universal issues and opportunities to connect leaders across different industry sectors to bring the right people together. Executive Platforms elevates these conversations and provides our stakeholders with a trusted platform to network, learn, knowledge share, and benchmark to advance both their organizations and industries as a whole. For more information, visit www.executiveplatforms.com.

About Board.org

Board.org delivers unbiased peer insights from a trusted community – led by expert advisors – that help leaders and their teams at big companies quickly make informed strategic decisions. We serve more than 750 of the world's largest companies. Our communities include the DEI Board, ESG & CSR Board, Employee Experience Board, Enterprise Data Strategy Board, Data Privacy Board, Talent Marketing Board, SocialMedia.org, and SocialMedia.org Health. With no vendors and no selling allowed, members get honest answers from true peers at big companies – who don't have an agenda. And because we enforce strict confidentiality rules, members get information they can't get anywhere else. Our service is fast, unlimited, and on-demand – with dedicated, full-time advisors who don't stop until members have the answers they need. All members have to do is ask, we take care of everything else.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the food manufacturing, industrial technology, and business services sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

